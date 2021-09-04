‘Chemical cloud’ prompts emergency response

September 4, 2021
By Tom Joyce

What initially was thought to be smoke from a structure fire Friday night west of Mount Airy was determined to be a “chemical cloud” deemed potentially life-threatening, according to Surry County Emergency Services.

After it was traced to an acid leak, precautions were taken including sending a 911 message to all residents within one mile of the scene advising them to shelter in place with their HVAC systems turned off, which was in effect for several hours.

A report concerning the fire was received by Surry County Communications around 7:45 p.m. Friday in reference to an old abandoned building at 4432 W. Pine St. (N.C. 89), Mount Airy, which was said to be “smoking heavily.”

The location involved is just east of Interstate 77 near its interchange with Interstate 74 in the vicinity of the James River Equipment location and Gene Hill Road.

That report led to the Pine Ridge, Skull Camp, Franklin Community and White Plains volunteer fire departments being initially dispatched to the scene. Firefighters arrived to discover what appeared to be “smoke” blanketing the area and a large portion of N.C. 89 nearby.

Fire personnel quickly learned that the smoke was a chemical cloud instead and notified the Surry County Hazardous Materials Team.

Upon arriving, responders reported an irritating and choking sensation.

The cloud appeared to be “following” the topography in the area due to the moisture present, according to Surry County Emergency Services, prompting the 911 alert to residents.

Meanwhile, the N.C. Department of Transportation was contacted and rerouted traffic around the scene.

Also responding to the incident were the Surry County Emergency Medical Service, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Surry County Fire Marshal’s Office and Surry County Emergency Management.

Firefighters and hazardous materials technicians were able to survey the building in question and located a leaking industrial tote with a label of muriatic acid, which online sources identify as another name for hydrochloric acid.

It is a corrosive strong acid that can be used for tasks such as removing salt deposits from rock or stucco materials and rust and stains from concrete and brick.

The leaking chemical appeared to be reacting to moisture in the soil along with organic materials, producing a chemical gas that continued to blanket the area. The location was sealed off and hazardous materials technicians were sent in to mitigate the leak and attempt to neutralize the reaction using protective equipment.

That led to the leak being stopped and the initial reaction was slowed, which produced less gas.

Due to size of the leak and the amount of gas still being generated, Ultimate Towing and Recovery was contacted for a site clean-up.

After several hours, citizens were advised that it was safe to turn their HVAC systems back on, Surry County Emergency Services reported.

The property owner was contacted and an investigation is continuing into how the chemical container came to be at that location and why the leak started. A valve was discovered to be open when technicians made initial contact with the container.

Eric Southern, the county’s director of emergency services, acknowledged the team effort in preventing what could have been a tragic outcome.

“I would personally like to thank all agencies and departments involved in this response,” Southern said in a statement.

“The potential for injury and loss of life was extremely high,” he added. “Everyone worked as one group to prevent this from growing into a much larger incident.”

