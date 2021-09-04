Dobson Elementary holds Parade of Success

Dobson Elementary students march down the road during their Parade of Success.

<p>One Dobson Elementary student holds up a sign during the parade.</p>

<p>The Surry Central High School band participates in parade.</p>

Dobson Elementary students and staff are excited about beginning a new year.

On Friday they celebrated with a Parade of Success through the town of Dobson. They were cheered on by family and friends who lined the streets. The Dobson Police Department, with Chief Shawn Myers and the Surry Central Band, directed by Jordan Martin, led the parade.