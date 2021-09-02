Local thieves targeting catalytic converters

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The larceny of license plates is an ongoing occurrence in Mount Airy — but now local motorists are urged to be aware of thefts that are much more costly, which are targeting catalytic converters.

“I think that type of offense is cyclical,” city Police Chief Dale Watson said. “We deal with it a few times every few years.”

Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system usually on the underside of a car or truck located between the engine and muffler, which have the appearance of another muffler. The devices convert toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants.

The converters, installed on most gas- or diesel-powered vehicles, are said to neutralize about 90% of the harmful gases in engine exhaust which contribute to smog. The devices have been mandated in the U.S. since 1975.

Local vehicles are not the only ones being targeted by catalytic converter thieves, with similar crimes reported across the country.

The increased price of platinum, which is contained in the devices, is the reason for this trend. Thieves will break down the converter, remove the platinum and then sell the material.

“It’s just a little bit of effort, but a big payoff,” Chief Watson said of the crimes, which involve sliding under a vehicle and using some sort of cutting tool to remove the converters.

Mirroring trends elsewhere, local crimes targeting those devices have been on the upswing since June, usually taking place in parking lots of businesses or churches rather than at residences, according to Mount Airy Police Department incident reports.

These have been noted at locations including Dollar Tree and Hampton Inn, both on Rockford Street; Starlite Road; the West Pine Street business corridor; and North Gilmore Street. The monetary losses and damages due to the thefts have been ranging from $300 to $800.

The offenses can occur in both highly visible and out-the-way locations.

“It’s just a crime of opportunity,” Watson explained, motivated by the presence of unattended vehicles in remote sections of parking lots during the day or at night.

“They look for their opportunity,” the police said of the perpetrators thriving on easy targets, acknowledging that preventing the catalytic converter thefts can be difficult.

If the thieves don’t believe anyone is watching they can stealthily move in and out with the devices. Unlike the larceny of wheels and tires or other parts of a car or truck, the thefts are not immediately apparent to the motorists who are victimized.

“Sometimes you may not realize it until you start the vehicle,” Watson said.

