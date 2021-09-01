Police reports

August 31, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A young Mount Airy man was jailed under a $45,000 secured bond Sunday after allegedly firing a gun at another individual in the Walmart parking lot, according to city police reports.

Shane Lee Dinh, 19, of 188 Plum Tree Lane, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, a felony, and two misdemeanors: discharging a firearm in the city limits and communicating threats.

The charges stem from an incident Sunday morning at Walmart in which Dinh allegedly pointed a firearm and shot at Ryan Cornelius Smith of Lakeview Circle, listed as an employee of the store and an acquaintance of Dinh’s, with no injuries resulting.

Dinh was taken into custody later Sunday at the home of his sister on Plum Tree Trail and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 20.

• Lonnie Wesley Bledsoe III, 28, of 125 Brookberry Lane, was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of second-degree burglary after allegedly entering an unoccupied home during the early morning hours.

The incident occurred at the residence of Jennifer Kiger Chapman on East Country Club Road, with no property taken during the incident. After being encountered by police at that location while the break-in was in progress, Bledsoe was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 13 appearance in District Court.

• Police were told last Friday that a BAME-brand utility trailer valued at $5,000 had been stolen while parked at a location at 220 Frederick St. The owner of the trailer, black in color, is REF Properties, LLC, headed by Gene Rees.

• Two HVAC (heating/ventilation/air-conditioning) units valued at $3,500 were discovered stolen Friday from an unspecified business site at 1412 S. Main St., where the property was taken by a pair of unknown suspects.

Beroth Oil Co. of Winston-Salem is listed as the victim of the crime.