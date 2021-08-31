Skull Camp Fire-Rescue secures $133,333 grant

Being able to breathe is essential when trying to function in smoke-filled spaces, and thanks to a federal grant a Surry County firefighting unit will be better equipped to carry out that task.
Skull Camp Fire and Rescue, which serves communities including Lowgap and Beulah, has been awarded $133,333 in U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding.
“We pretty much cover from (Interstate) 77 north to the state line,” Fire Chief Brian Lowe said Monday afternoon of Skull Camp’s territory.
The grant was announced earlier Monday by Rep. Patrick McHenry, the congressman serving North Carolina’s 10th District, which includes Surry County.
Skull Camp, organized in the late 1970s, is one of only three departments in the 10th District to receive funding thus far during the 2020 awards cycle through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) that is providing the money.
A total of $425,714 in AFG funds has been awarded among those departments.
The money designated for Skull Camp will be used to replace the department’s stock of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) air packs, which Lowe indicated are on their last gasp.
“Our current air packs are 15 years old and out of date and in great need of replacement,” the Skull Camp fire chief explained. “This grant will be an enormous help to our department in bringing our air packs up to current standards.”
It will allow Skull Camp Fire and Rescue to buy 20 air packs and masks and 40 air tanks.
“For us it’s tremendous,” Lowe added Monday afternoon regarding what the grant means to his department, pointing out that the $133,333 amounts to more than half of its $243,000 annual budget.
Skull Camp could have shouldered the cost of the new breathing equipment on its own, but that would have taken four or five years, the chief said.
Lowe said the equipment to be received, after quotes are obtained, will enable the department to upgrade to the newest models with more advanced capabilities that what its personnel now use.
Skull Camp presently has 42 members counting its junior firefighting ranks. That is a healthy number compared to some volunteer departments, which Lowe says was aided by other funding to Skull Camp in recent years.
This involved a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant that went into effect in December 2019 to bolster its recruitment and retention capabilities.
Competitive process
The latest grant to the local unit is coming in the sixth round of the 2020 fiscal year Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, which seeks to help firefighters and first responders throughout the country.
Local departments apply for the funding, which is administered by the Grant Programs Directorate of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.
A panel of fire experts at the Department of Homeland Security awards the Assistance to Firefighters money through a competitive review process.
Congressman McHenry hosts workshops for 10th District emergency service and fire departments to help guide personnel through the process and give them an inside view of what the committee looks for with the grant awards.
The workshops are taught by Cherryville Fire Chief Jeff Cash, a nationally recognized expert in his field and former member of the Department of Homeland Security’s review committee for the firefighter assistance grants.
“Rural fire departments such as Skull Camp serve a vital need in their communities,” McHenry, a Republican member of Congress who resides in Lincoln County, said in a statement.
“Yet they often operate on very tight budgets,” he added. “The AFG grant can be crucial to providing the equipment they need to keep their personnel safe.”
Grants to other departments will continue to be announced in weekly rounds over the coming months, according to the congressman’s office.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.