Two concerts slated for this week

August 31, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Jim Quick and Coastline is scheduled for a Thursday concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Submitted photo)

The Elkin Big Band will be bringing its unique sound to Mount Airy with a show at the Blackmon Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. (Submitted photo)

Two bands will be making the trek to Mount Airy this week as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series.

Jim Quick and Coastline is scheduled for a Thursday concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday The Elkin Big Band will be bringing its unique sound to Mount Airy with a show at the Blackmon Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center, Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, and Whit’s Frozen Custard will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org