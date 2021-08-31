North Surry trio attend leadership conference

From left are Jacey Ward, Mariana Ramos and Nydia Cabrera, all North Surry High School seniors who attended a leadership conference. (Submitted photo)

For three North Surry High School seniors and their advisors, summer break included a week-long trip to Mars Hill College just outside of Ashville to participate in the NCASC Summer Leadership Workshop.

North Surry Student Body President Nydia Cabrera, also a senior, along with two members of the student council, Jacey Ward, senior class president, and Mariana Ramos, senior class vice president, attended.

For Nydia, this was her second time attending the workshop where approximately 150 students from all over the state attended. There were middle school student councils but the majority were high school representatives.

“This is my second year going to this workshop and I fall in love with it every time. I make so many memories, friendships and connections that I would otherwise miss out on,” Nydia said. “At the workshop, we learn how to be leaders and how to represent the student body. Overall, it’s a great experience with valuable lessons and friendships that I will cherish forever.”

“In a five day workshop we learned about the four elements of leadership-courage, humility, compassion and confidence,” Jacey said. “We worked on projects with our designated councils that mimicked that of councils back home; while also going to “skill shops” throughout the week so that we could make our home schools stronger in leadership.”

“Mars Hill is an amazing leadership workshop that allows us as students to build meaningful relationships through effective communication all within the span of a week,” Mariana said. “You meet amazing individuals that come together to form unique councils much like you would back home in your own student council. You learn many important traits that are essential to both being a team member and leader like open-mindness and confidence. NCASC does an amazing job at balancing a creative and fun learning environment with the whole camp not taking itself so serious in the correct moments. I would highly recommend for many more schools to join NCASC events as they are heavily student-led and well liked from a student perspective.”

Daron Atkins and Amanda Smith are student council advisors. They both attended the workshop and worked with all student participants. Daron Atkins taught one of the skill shops while there.