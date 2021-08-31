North Surry trio attend leadership conference

August 24, 2021
Nine area residents have been arrested and charged with drug-related offenses after a series of traffic stops over the past four weeks, Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff said his Narcotics Street Crimes Unit was behind the “numerous” vehicle stops throughout the county resulting in the seizure of illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other illegal controlled substances. The vehicle stops took place in the communities of Pilot Mountain, Mount Airy, State Road, Pinnacle, and Dobson.
Those arrested, and the charges against them, include:
• Michael Kyle Hinshaw, 37, of 1680 Old Westfield Road, Pilot Mountain, who was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamines, one count of maintaining a drug vehicle, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and a speeding violation. Hinshaw also had an outstanding criminal process out of Forsyth County on a trespassing charge. He was placed under a $350,000 secured bond and a court date of August 25.
• Thomas Juvenial Sanchez, 37, of 3412 Heritage Drive, East Bend, who was charged with one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II (methamphetamine) substance, one count of maintaining a drug vehicle, one count possession of drug paraphernalia, and other numerous motor vehicle violations. Sanchez was placed under a $10,000 secured bond with an Aug. 25 court date.
• James Darin Royal, 52, of 439 Adams Ridge Road, State Road, who was charged with one count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I a controlled substance (heroin), one count of maintaining a drug vehicle, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and other numerous motor vehicle violations. Royal was placed under a $5,000 secured bond with an Aug. 25 court date.
• Dawn Marie Lofland, 44, of 439 Adams Ridge Road, State Road, who was charged with one count of possession of heroin, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and other numerous motor vehicle violations. Lofland was placed under a $2,500 secured bond with an Aug. 25 a court date.
• Crystal Ann Dishman, 39, of 137 Greenhouse Trail, Lowgap, who was charged with one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II substance (methamphetamine), one count of felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance (heroin / fentanyl), one count of maintaining a drug vehicle, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of failing to heed blue lights and siren when Dishman allegedly failed to stop when detectives attempted to pull her over for an outstanding parole warrant for felony probation violation. Dishman was placed under a $35,000 secured bond with an Aug. 25 court date on the drug charges, but was held without bond on the outstanding parole warrant.
• Jonathan Lee Holyfield, 39, of 201 Boaz Lane, Mount Airy, who was charged with one count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance (heroin), one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle, one count of simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance (suboxone), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and other numerous motor vehicle violations. Holyfield was placed under a $10,000 secured bond with an Aug. 25 court date.
• Justin Ronald Joyce, 33, of 111 Gilmer Miller Road, Lowgap, was charged with one count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance (heroin) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Joyce was placed under a $5,000 secured bond of $5,000 with an Aug. 25 court date.
• Laken Nichole Mabe, 33, of 123 Atkins Road, Mount Airy, was charged with one count of possession of a schedule I controlled substance (heroin) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Mabe was placed under an unsecured $5,000 bond with an Aug. 25 court date.
• Scott Kenneth French, 58, of 311 Ayers Road, Pinnacle, was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of a schedule I controlled substance (acetyl-fentanyl), one count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance (suboxone), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of marijuana/possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.
French was also served with outstanding criminal processes from Stokes and Forsyth counties. French was served with one count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of felony trafficking methamphetamine, one count of felony trafficking cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. French was placed under a secured bond of $25,000 with an Aug. 25 court date. He was placed under a $175,000 bond for the outstanding Stokes and Forsyth counties charges and a court date of Nov. 17.