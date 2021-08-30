Book Smarts

August 30, 2021 John Peters II Community, News 0
By Rana Southern The Mount Airy Public Library

The library story times are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Afternoon Story Time for children in kindergarten through second grade; Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3 and at 1 p.m. there will be “Eric Carle” themed storytimes and crafts; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Mixed Age Story Time, birth to preschool.

***

LACE Romance Readers Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The book chosen for August is “Scandalous Desires” by Elizabeth Hoyt.

***

Yoga returns on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

***

Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.

***

The Friends of The Mount Airy Public Library book sale continues Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

***

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, if you do not already have a card, come on in and sign up for one. There will be lots of special events to help celebrate such as a storywalk, and a gingerbread man disguise contest. Come by the library to check them out.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/