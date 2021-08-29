Betty Lynn, of ‘Thelma Lou’ fame, celebrates 95th birthday

Betty Lynn smiles while showing off one of the many birthday cards she’s received over the past couple of weeks. Today is her 95th birthday. (Submitted photo)
America’s sweetheart is turning 95 today.
Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show,” is marking her birthday today.
While a party had been planned this weekend at Cross Creek Country Club, with a few friends and fans on hand for the festivities, the celebration was cancelled because Betty Lynn has been under the weather a bit lately. Still, she was able to celebrate this week, getting together with a couple of friends and posing for photos with an ornament the Surry Arts Council created to celebrate her milestone birthday.
“Betty is having a quiet birthday which is her wish,” said Tanya Jones, executive director for the arts council and one of Betty Lynn’s closest friends. “She thanks everyone for understanding as she is regaining her strength.”
While the actor has chosen to mark the occasion quietly as she recovers, she has enjoyed many of the gifts and other goodies she’s received over the past couple of weeks leading up to the big day.
“Betty is so grateful for all of her cards, flowers, balloons, and birthday wishes,” Jones said Friday as she discussed the birthday. “Visitors are limited at this time due to pandemic concerns and she is unable to take or return all of the phone calls. Betty continues to enjoy each and every card and message that is written in them. She wants all of her fans and well-wishers to know that she feels so blessed.
“She also received a very special birthday card and note that she treasures from Cindi Griffith,” Jones added.
Lynn, of course, is a rock star among Andy Griffith Show fans, and Lynn has said on multiple occasions in recent years how much she enjoys interacting with fans.
Like many of the show’s former stars, she made several appearances at Mount Airy’s annual Mayberry Days, until 2006 flying in from her California home. That year, upon returning from the festival to find the home had been burglarized, Lynn decided she had had all the West Coast living she could handle.
So, with Jones’ help, Lynn moved to Mount Airy, known the world over as the real-life Mayberry.
Since then she’s been a local celebrity, and popular among Mayberry fans visiting Mount Airy. Prior to the pandemic-related shutdowns in 2020, she was a regular at the Andy Griffith Museum, where she signed autographs for fans two Fridays a month. On those Fridays, the museum often had fans lined up outside for a chance to meet her.
The appreciation is a two-way street for Lynn. While fans are sometimes giddy to meet her, she is just as happy to meet them.
“I feel happy when I’m with them,” the longtime actress said of her time with the fans during an interview with The Mount Airy News in September 2016. “It gives me a tremendous lift. The people are so good — they love the show so much,” the then-90-year-old actress said in that interview, when talking of “The Andy Griffith Show.“ “They give you a big lift, actually — even if I’m not feeling too well. I meet so many people.”
She had hoped to spend some time with those fans and friends this weekend during her birthday celebration — a number of them had planned to drive in from several states to see her — but that will have to wait for another time.