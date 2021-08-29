Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– James Benjamin Hipp, 26, of Surry County to Lauren Elizabeth Galyean, 32, of Surry County.

– Caleb Samuel Bartlett, 24, of Grayson County, Virginia, to Kayla Jordan Scherlacher, 24, of Grayson County.

– Dreven Blake Harrison, 22, of Surry County to Kaitlyn Mckinzie Crews, 22, of Surry County.

– Dennis Lee Landry Jr., 44, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Ashleigh Nicole Trimble, 30, of Carroll County.

– Preston Dean Cox, 46, of Montgomery County, Virginia, to Mariam Sadat Juliet Dadras, 41, of Montgomery County.

– Logan Miguel Mendoza, 20, of Surry County to Destiny Shian Robbins, 20, of Stokes County.

– Matthew Whitford Cook, 25, of Guilford County to Samantha Paige Dimmette, 27, of Surry County.

– Jason Carl Turner, 35, of Rockingham County to Kayla Leann Gammons, 24, of Rockingham County.

– Samuel Colon Diaz, 30, of Surry County to Gilmarie Valle, 32, of Surry County.