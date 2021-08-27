Police reports

• A city construction vehicle valued at $31,890 was discovered this week to have been stolen and left in a location nearby, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime targeted a John Deere 318D skid steer loader, a compact multi-use unit. It was taken from an unlocked building on Range Road by an unknown party sometime after Aug. 19, when it was last known to be secure, and subsequently found Tuesday on a wooded area of the municipal-owned lot where the structure is located. The crime also included the theft of a battery valued at $185, which was not recovered.

• Police learned Monday that the catalytic converter had been cut from a vehicle owned by Fastenal Industrial and Construction Supplies while parked at the business on North Gilmer Street. An oxygen sensor — another part of the auto’s emissions system — also was stolen, with the property loss totaling $321.

• Logan Marie King, 32, of 130 Hill St., Elkin, was served Monday with outstanding warrants for charges of breaking and entering of a building and first-degree trespassing which had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 20.

King was encountered by police during a traffic stop investigation in the parking lot of Burger King on Rockford Street, which revealed that she was wanted on the charges.

No other details regarding the alleged offenses were listed. King was released under a $500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 17.

• The license plate, number XZS6410, was stolen Sunday night from a car owned by Deborah Kay Cochran while at her home on Allred Mill Road.