Man found sprawled on street after altercation

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Surry County EMS personnel and Mount Airy police attend to Jason Lee McBride, who is lying in the middle of East Oak Street Wednesday afternoon with ear injuries suffered during a domestic altercation at a nearby residence.

Mount Airy police responding to a call on East Oak Street Wednesday afternoon found a man sprawled in the middle of the roadway, who an investigation revealed had suffered injuries to his pierced ears in a domestic altercation.

After being transported to Northern Regional Hospital by the Surry County Emergency Medical Service, Jason Lee McBride, 41, subsequently was charged with assault on a female and assault on a child under 12, involving a woman identified as his girlfriend.

McBride was held in the Surry County Jail without bond, which is standard procedure in domestic-related cases.

The injured man was reported to be lying on East Oak Street at its intersection with North Renfro Street near Donna’s Barber Shop about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Two city police officers subsequently responded and stayed with McBride until the EMS arrived, as passersby at the busy intersection watched curiously.

Police later learned that McBride — who technically is homeless, according to Lt. Ryan Bennett — had been staying at the East Oak Street home of a woman with whom he was involved in a relationship, Amanda Sams.

The altercation took place at her house.

“His injuries were suffered as a result of self-defense by Ms. Sams,” Lt. Bennett said Thursday.

McBride allegedly had shoved the woman to the floor and also is accused of assaulting her 9-year-old daughter.

Bennett explained that McBride was wearing “gauged earrings,” commonly referring to a type of ear piercings in which the lobes are stretched to “gauges” that are quite large.

During the altercation, Sams is said to have grabbed McBride’s piercings, causing detachment of the lobes they were fastened to on both ears and leaving pieces “dangling,” the police spokesman related.

McBride then left the home and at some point collapsed in the middle of East Oak Street, where he appeared to be writhing in pain until EMS paramedics arrived.

Upon being taken to Northern Regional Hospital the man initially refused treatment, which apparently would have included some reattachment procedure for his earlobes. “I’m not sure what was done at the hospital,” Bennett said.

McBride later was released from the facility and booked on the multiple assault charges before being incarcerated.

He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 13.

