Theft of deer heads personal for owner

August 26, 2021
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

This image of a man believed to have stolen mounted deer heads from a Westfield farmhouse was captured by a trail camera.

The average person might not consider the theft of mounted deer heads a big deal — but to one local man victimized by such a crime, those items represent a sum not calculated in dollars but priceless sentimental value.

“Absolutely,” Roy Joyce of Mount Airy agreed.

“Thirty or forty years of hunting and a lot of memories there,” Joyce explained Wednesday afternoon. In addition, some of the eight dear heads listed as stolen in all had been given to him by buddies who’ve passed away.

And the items Joyce painstakingly collected do have a certain monetary value. “There’s hundreds of deer heads on eBay for sale,” he said in reference to the popular website that facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer transactions.

His deer heads were stolen from a farmhouse in the 400 block of Westfield Road in Surry County on Aug. 13, which was the old homeplace of Joyce’s father located in the vicinity of the Chestnut Ridge and Woodville churches.

The structure was broken into on two occasions, with a pair of deer heads stolen the first time and the others on the second occasion.

Due to the personal nature of the crime, Joyce now is mounting an all-out effort to recover the deer heads and bring the person responsible to justice.

This includes offering a $1,000 reward to anyone supplying information to achieve that result, for which tips are being received by the local Crimestoppers organization at 336-786-4000 in an effort to aid the victim.

“It’s like he’s been violated,” Crimestoppers official Jim Littleton said of Joyce.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft and the owner of the property additionally is utilizing the Facebook social media site to solicit information.

He said Chris Harris, an area game warden, is among others involved in the ongoing investigation that includes checking with taxidermists who possibly can help.

Joyce has a suspect in mind, an image of whom was captured by surveillance equipment at the farmhouse site. The perpetrator stole two trail cameras there in addition to the mounted deer heads, one of which was dropped and left behind. A photo of the individual was taken from that device.

“I think it’s somebody I really trusted that did some work for me at the farm,” said Joyce, who is hoping the thief can be made to account for his actions with the public’s help.

“This person needs to be stopped from doing these kinds of things.”

