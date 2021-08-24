Durham woman dies in Pilot Mountain fall

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The first climbing-related fatality at Pilot Mountain State Park in nearly a decade occurred Monday afternoon when a Durham woman died after falling 90 feet to the ground.

The identity of the victim, who was 30, had still not been released as of Tuesday pending notification of her next of kin.

“We’re trying to contact all family members,” explained Park Superintendent Matt Windsor, who also said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation.

Windsor said the woman had been engaged in a rock-climbing activity with a group of friends when the fatal fall occurred about 3:45 p.m. Monday.

She was in a section of the park described as a cliff top climbing routes area below the summit overlook, which requires a permit to access. The Durham climber was said to have fallen from the top of a popular spot known as the “Wall,” which is near a south side parking lot overlook close to Pilot Knob — among the highest climbing routes at the park.

“They were complying with everything they were supposed to be doing, permit-wise and safety-wise,” Windsor said of the group that included the victim.

No cause has been listed as to why the woman fell from the rock wall at the site where she had been climbing, which happened while the Durham resident was with another person.

“We’re still working on that,” the park superintendent said Tuesday.

After the fall, “multiple people responded” to the scene, Windsor related, including park staff and members of the Surry County Emergency Medical Service, Pilot Mountain Rescue and Pinnacle Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

They included a ranger who was at a workshop nearby when the fall occurred and was able to make it to the woman within minutes to begin administering CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). Paramedics arrived soon after.

However, all their lifesaving efforts proved unsuccessful and the victim died at the scene of the fall due to her severe injuries.

The last climbing-related death at Pilot Mountain State Park had occurred in the summer of 2012, according to Windsor.

In that incident, Lloyd Ramsey of Winston-Salem fell 50 feet in the climbing area on July 31. His body was found at the base of what is known as Three Bears Gully by rangers who went looking for Ramsey after he failed to check in after his climb.

Ramsey was a veteran climber reputed for his encyclopedic knowledge of Pilot Mountain State Park, where he was a familiar presence.

The routes at the park are a favorite destination of climbers from other parts of North Carolina.

