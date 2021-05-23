Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Kendell Allen Smith, 32, of Surry County to Karson Marie Mosley, 22, of Surry County.

– Alan Walter Burrell, 24, of Wilkes County to Brittany Anna Nicole Pruitt, 24, of Grayson County, Virginia.

– Andrew Jacob Shelar, 27, of Surry County to Jadia De’Aira Royal, 28, of Surry County.

– Darren James Brown, 25, of Surry County to Byanca Carolina Villalobos Portilla, 29, of Surry County.

– Caleb Jeremiah Johnson, 31, of Forsyth County to Kayla Lynn Hawks, 31, of Surry County.

– Cole Harrison Mauldin, 25, of Surry County to Taylor Brook Hill, 24, of Surry County.

– Timothy Jonathan-Hiapo Fredricks, 23, of Forsyth County to Megan Elizabeth Bryan, 23, of Forsyth County.

– Scott Mahool Lovell, 64, of Surry County to Kathy Regina Vanbrackle, 62, of Surry County.

– Robert Edward Coake, 52, of Surry County to Megan Lynn Lineberry, 27, of Surry County.

– Mark Eugene Thompson, 53, of Surry County to Mary Jo Decker, 49, of Surry County.

– Scotty Ray Ball, 50, of Wilkes County to Tina Kay Myers, 56, of Surry County.

– Dylan Lee McConkey, 21, of Surry County to Sophia Mae Lowe, 19, of Surry County.

– Randy Eugene Chappell, 49, of Surry County to Debra Sue Holbrook, 46, of Surry County.

– Robert Lee Slate, 83, of Surry County to Lucy Lee Felts, 76, of Carroll County, Virginia.