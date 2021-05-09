Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Ryu William Ballard, of Forsyth County to Katelin Victoria Hartman, of Forsyth County.

– Walter Alexandro Perez Garcia, of Surry County to Kameron Dionne Walker, of Surry County.

– William Joshua Smith, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Jenna Marie Towe, of Carroll County.

– Gabriel Eugene Beck, of James City County to Alyssa Mikal Dulaney, of Surry County.

– Paul Richard Shipley, of Surry County to Brandi Michele Yokley, of Surry County.

– Joseph Matthew Calloway, of Surry County to Sara Ann Bigel, of Surry County.

– Zachary Alexander Farrell, of Surry County to Brianna Ashley Martin, of Surry County.