Nichols celebrate 60 years of marriage

December 13, 2020 Mount Airy News Lifestyle 0

Ben and Hilda Creed Nichols, of 880 Cadle Ford Road in Mount Airy, are celebrating 60 years of marriage on Dec. 17. He is a farmer and she is a homemaker and a hair stylist.

Ben and Hilda are the parents of Robin Benfield (Jim), Benny Nichols (Caroline), and Kenny Nichols (Tonya). They are also the grandparents of Tara Benfield, Candice (Cody) Simpson, Jenna Benfield (deceased), Benjamin Nichols (Nichole), Will Nichols (Katie), Sierra Nichols and Brooke Nichols ; great-grandparents to four amazing great-grandchildren, Amelia, Rhett, Rylan, Henry. Happy 60th Anniversary.