December 5, 2020 Jeffrey Linville Lifestyle 0

This decorative property is seen on Franklin Road across from Golden Corral.

Jeff Linville | The News

<p>This home is spotted off Old U.S. 601 near the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department station.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | The News</p>

This home is spotted off Old U.S. 601 near the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department station.

Jeff Linville | The News

<p>This home is at the intersection of Franklin Road and Forrest Drive.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | The News</p>

This home is at the intersection of Franklin Road and Forrest Drive.

Jeff Linville | The News

This decorative property is seen on Franklin Road across from Golden Corral.

This home is spotted off Old U.S. 601 near the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department station.

This home is at the intersection of Franklin Road and Forrest Drive.