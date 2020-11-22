Skipping cross the creek

Skip and Cathy Eckenrod hang out at the fireplace in the pavilion with Cathy’s daughter, Shannon Myers Macdonald, right.
The new owners say before any renovations can take place inside, a new roof will be installed over the clubhouse.
The area’s first heavy frost Wednesday night can still be seen on the pool cover Thursday morning.
The new owners are planning to renovate many of the rooms inside the clubhouse, including the Greenhill Room.
Shannon Myers Macdonald has taken over as general manager of the country club.
Cathy and Skip Eckenrod say they have been members of Cross Creek Country Club for 18 years and want to improve the experience for all members.
Back in the spring, the owners of Cross Creek Country Club decided to put the whole place up for auction: the golf course, tennis courts, pool, clubhouse.
With no idea what might happen to one of their favorite destinations, a Mount Airy couple decided to put in a number for the sealed-bid auction and came away the winner.
Alvin Eckenrod, better known as Skip, and his wife Cathy won the bid back in early August and the sale finally closed the day before Halloween. Now the couple, and Cathy’s daughter, are working to get the place back in ship-shape condition.
“One of the things we’re going to do is, we’re putting a new roof on it,” Skip said, gesturing to the clubhouse. “We had a contractor lined up before we ever closed. As soon as we closed, we pulled the trigger on a completely new roof, then we’re going to start remodeling the inside.”
“We’re family people. I’d like to see it be a place where families can gather — after COVID’s over — and have a good time,” said Skip. “I want to see it be a happening spot.”
“I’d like to invigorate it and make it fun,” said Cathy’s daughter, Shannon Myers Macdonald, who has taken over as general manager.
“We’d like to see more music here,” said Cathy.
“Yep, live music, wine tastings,” agreed Shannon.
Skip told how he had a chance to meet Bobby Keys, the saxophone player, and struck up a friendship. That led to the world-famous musician coming to Mount Airy in the spring of 2012 for Budbreak.
Keys grew up practically in the backyard of Buddy Holly in Texas, then went on to record with folks like Chuck Berry, Eric Clapton, John Lennon and George Harrison as well as going on about 10 tours over 30 years with the Rolling Stones.
Cathy said she’d like to see tennis become an important part of the country club again because of the city’s long history of tennis excellence.
Mount Airy High School has won seven team state championships and 15 individual titles in the past 33 years, but the last was seven years ago.
Shannon said she has spoken to a couple of people about a tennis coaching position.
“Pickleball has become very big in town. I’ve seen some tournaments here, and I’d like to be involved in that, as well,” said Cathy.
“I’ve heard stories about how much fun it was 20 years ago and beyond. We’d like to make it that again,” said Shannon. “I’d like for members to go home at night and say, ‘I don’t have anything to do tonight.’ ‘Well, there’s always something happening at the club. Let’s go down there and see.’”
Background
So, is Skip from this area or is he a transplant from somewhere else?
“My mother is from Flat Rock, and my grandfather retired from the granite quarry. I lived in Patrick County, Claudville, Virginia, until I was six years old. We always came back here.”
“His dad was military, so he moved around a lot of place,” explained Cathy.
“I came back here in 1986,” said Skip.
“He started a business called Modular Wood Systems; it made slatwalls,” Cathy said of her husband. The first location was about where McDonald’s is now above Wendy’s near the intersection of U.S. 52 and U.S. 601. “He ultimately bought the Mount Airy Furniture factory.”
“We outgrew that and moved to Claudville, Virginia,” she said.
Skip said he believed that was 1998, and they stayed with that spot five or six years.
“We had another company, Interlam, that we were manufacturing out of Claudville as well, and Interlam exploded (with sales),” said Cathy.
“And we outgrew the facility,” added Skip. “Then we bought the Spencer’s building on Hickory Street.”
This is off the east side of U.S. 52, across from Galax Trail. The property is close to the highway, but also is just across Rocky Creek from the southwest corner of Veterans Memorial Park.
“Interlam moved in there, and Modular Wood stayed up in Claudville,” said Cathy. “And then we sold Modular Wood.”
Modular Wood had 26 workers at its 87,000-square-foot facility when Panel Processing Inc. announced the purchase on Nov. 12, 2012.
“Since moving to Interlam to Hickory Street, we’ve started another company called Lab Designs Laminates,” said Cathy.
What was Interlam making that caused it to grow so quickly?
“It was high-end architectural wood panels,” said Skip. “It’s all commercial.”
“The first time we showed them at a trade show, at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, he and I had not left the booth,” Cathy recalled. “We had not had a drink of water, we had not had a bathroom break. They were crawling all over these panels, touching them — they are 3-dimensional.”
That business was a consideration before bidding on the clubhouse.
Fix ’er up
“We do commercial interiors, so one of the things we want to do is remodel the dining area,” said Skip.
“They also produce these acoustical panels that are decorative as well, so we are going to strategically place those around to help with noise,” Shannon said, so what is happening in one area doesn’t transfer as badly to another room.
Before any of that can happen, the new roof has to go on to stop the leaks in a few places, he noted.
Fixing up the facilities isn’t the only change the trio have in mind.
Cathy said she moved to North Carolina in 1994. She and Skip soon became members of the country club for a while. After lapsing for a bit, they joined back up for good in 2002.
“We ate here quite often,” said Skip. “One of the things we wanted to improve was the quality of the dining experience, the food. We have a chef coming up from Florida.”
“He’s driving right now,” Shannon said on Thursday morning.
“He was trained at Cordon Bleu in Miami, the French cooking school, for two years,” said Skip.
(This was one of the culinary academies licensed under the famed Parisian school Le Cordon Bleu; the Miami location was open from 2004-17.)
Shannon said she is updating the wine list; some new varieties arrived this week. She has had requests for local beers from places like Thirsty Souls and White Elephant, so she is looking to make that happen.
There are several rooms within the clubhouse, and one of them is designated for a family room, said Shannon. One idea is to have a babysitting service for Friday and Saturday evenings so that folks can have a little enjoyment while the children are cared for.
Many of the members already know Skip and Cathy, but to give the new owners a chance to introduce themselves to everyone, Shannon said they have picked Sunday, Dec, 13, as a day to meet with members and mingle.
Those interested in coming out to meet the new owners can reach out to Shannon at shannon@crosscreekcc.com or (336) 789-5131.
Reach Jeff at 415-4692.