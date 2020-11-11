Nancy Reynolds News

November 11, 2020 Mount Airy News Lifestyle 0

Vendor sale is a week from Saturday

The Rock House Ruritan Club is having a vendor day sale on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is a great way to shop for unique and different Christmas gifts. We will have some new vendors who will be coming. (If you would like to rent a table for $15 or 2 tables for $25, call Mary Romine at 336-407-4679.)

The Rock House Ruritan Club holds a turkey shoot every Saturday night at 6 p.m.; doors open at 5.

Will Edwards recently had back surgery at Novant-Forsyth Hospital, but is back at home now and doing well. Tom Tilley is also back at home after a hospital stay.

Sympathy is extended to the families of Henry Cromer, Dean Woods, and Jerry Tilley.

Mary Romine visited Ava Cain and Dennis at the coast for a few days.

Happy birthday to Faye Yates, Nancy Cook, and Yvonne Love.

Happy 64th wedding anniversary to Bailey and Marion Nunn, a wonderful couple. Congratulations!

Wanda Long was the winner of the gun giveaway from the Double Creek Fire Department.

We would like to thank our veterans for their service to our country.

Please pray for: Dennis Bennett, Ronnie Bennett, Danny Sisk, Betty Collins, Mike Cox, Marian Nunn, Mark Manring, Jacqueline Sams, Lonnie Beck, Anna Keaton, Mary Sue Chapman, Deborah McClerin, Jack Hall, Hallie Hall, Joyce Love, Lynn Jessup, Kent Anderson, Frances Farmer, RJ Bennett, Shirley Martin, John R Lynch, Mary Holt, Audrey Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Anne Gordon, Kathy Bottoms, Don Collins, Ruby Marshall, Alfred McCreary, Ersie McIntyre, Ronnie Lynch, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Elizabeth Essick, Linda Jones, Vickie Gordon, Debbie Manring, Allen Puckett, Danny Puckett, Hickmon Simmons, and our troops.