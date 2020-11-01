Sizemore, Leonard are wed

November 1, 2020 Mount Airy News Lifestyle, Weddings 0

Tomi Lynette Sizemore and Christopher Darrell Leonard were married Sept. 12 (Photo by Jessica Wagoner at Little Wagon Photo)

Tomi Lynette Sizemore and Christopher Darrell Leonard were united in marriage on Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. at Big Creek Farms located in Stokes County. Ramsey Embry officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Ronald and Lesa Sizemore of Mount Airy. She attended North Surry High School and is employed at Pike Electric Corporate Office in Mount Airy, as an accounts payable clerk.

The groom is the son of Darrell and Vela Leonard of Mount Airy. He attended North Surry High School and is employed at Hooker Furniture in Mount Airy, as a spring up.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents, Ronald and Lesa Sizemore. She wore a beautiful, elegant, strapless ivory gown covered in lace with beautiful small bead throughout. The gorgeous long lace train was the cherry on top for this beautiful gown. Tomi Lynn wore an ivory veil with a beaded edge to compliment the beads on the dress.

The flowers for this beautiful farm wedding were put together by Joel Johnson and were made up of beautiful white sunflowers, purple and gray flowers, along with greenery and baby’s breath to tie them all together.

The men wore a simple white sunflower with greenery in a shotgun shell pinned to their vest.

The maid of honor was Emily Brooks, niece of the bride. Bridesmaids were Natalee Sizemore, the bride’s daughter and Olivia Leonard, the groom’s daughter. The flower girl was Adley Leonard.

Jason Leonard, brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Colby Leonard and Colton Leonard, both sons of the groom. The ushers were Andrew Brooks, the nephew of the bride, Keaton Leonard, the nephew of the groom, and Josh Dillon, who is a good friend of both the bride and groom.

The wedding director was Shannon Jones. A reception was held at the venue after the ceremony. Following a honeymoon to the lovely mountains of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the couple will reside in Mount Airy.