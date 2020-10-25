Our History

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Mayberry Mall was a new concept for the region. Retail stores and offices for the Social Security Administration and a state license office, opened onto an air-conditioned and heated hallway with sunken seating areas. It was a little more than 100,000 square feet to start. When the county threatened to close the building for safety concerns in 2018, it was more than double that. It can be seen in this photo from The Mount Airy Times in October 1968. Grant’s at the left, Winn-Dixie in the center, with some spaces still under construction to the right. Initially the lot had spaces for 600 cars but eventually 1,000 spaces were paved.

<p>Downtown Mount Airy — with mills, factories, and tobacco warehouses in and around the town — was the center of economic activity for many in the area. There was concern that the increasing traffic and parking needs could not be met. Retail establishments spread along West Pine Street, as well as North Main and out West Lebanon streets as the population grew. North Main Street is seen here in the late 1940s looking north from the Franklin Street intersection. Note that it is two-way.</p>

<p>The mall opened with 17 tenants confirmed. Some had to wait until construction finished before they could get into their new digs. They lured customers with giveaways of big ticket items and incredible sales on a wide variety of goods. Other area retailers were not to be outdone, however. They advertised their own spectacular specials and raffles to attract shoppers to their stores as well.</p>

<p>Financing for the construction of Mayberry Mall was handled by First National Bank of Mount Airy. Grading began in December 1967 by ER Short and Son of Mount Airy and York Tucker of Westfield. John S. Clark Construction Co. was the general contractor.</p>

<p>The Mayberry Mall was built by North Surry Realty Inc. Dr. Ralph J. Sykes was president, Gary Pruett as vice-president, and Paul Taylor as secretary and treasurer of the company. The mall was a $1.5 million investment that drew more business to the western edge of town. Ray’s Kingburger was already located further north along the bypass. The Thru-Way Shopping Center was across the highway. Sykes, an area physician for many years, is seen here in the center with nursing staff and doctors from Martin Hospital in the 1950s.</p>

<p>Hollingsworth Pharmacy and Soda Fountain was located on South Main Street in Mount Airy. It was also one of the early tenants of Mayberry Mall, opening Nov. 1, 1968. This wood and cardboard promotional fan with the stunning colors of the Putnam Dye company, is part of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s collection. It was distributed at the downtown location, probably in the 1930s.</p>

Once upon a time there was a tall cage in the Mayberry Mall and in that cage lived a monkey … a monkey who liked to grab at passersby who got too close, pulling their hair and tearing their shirts.

“He was mean!” recalled Jan Casstevens on the Facebook group “If you grew up in Mount Airy then you remember….” when someone asked for “fond memories” of the mall’s heyday. “He pulled my hair. My mama like to have never got me loose!”

Brandy Sawyer and her brother played games in the Take Ten Arcade while their mother and grandma shopped. Kathy Manring bought her wedding dress at Ellis’ of Mount Airy in 1975. First bikes from Grant’s, Christmas wish-lists made at JC Penney’s, and the latest single from Marty’s Record Store sparked chatter on the list.

Many had their first jobs working at the Peanut Shack or Stanley’s Shoes at the mall. For half a century it was the place to hang out, spend some money and some time and get some exercise with the Mall Walkers Club.

The Mayberry Mall Shopping Center opened to excited crowds on Thursday, Oct. 24, 1968. At the time it was the only enclosed shopping center between Roanoke, Virginia, and Winston-Salem.

A group of local businessmen formed North Surry Realty Inc. and, in 1967, bought 33 acres of land on the east side of the U.S. 52 Bypass. Grading began in December of that year with construction really getting underway in February 1968 with John S. Clark Contractors.

Surry County was in the midst of a construction boom, with business and residential construction setting new records year over year in the mid-’60s according to contemporary reporting in both the Mount Airy News and Mount Airy Times.

The editors of The Times expressed surprise at Mount Airy’s first city budget to exceed $1 million in 1967 but only in that it hadn’t happened sooner as population and industry grew increasing demands for more and better public services.

New construction and remodeling were going on across the county and Clark Contractors were involved in many of those projects. Surry Community College began a $570,000 expansion; Pilot Knob Fire Volunteer Fire Department built a $64,000 station; Quality Mills erected a stunning new office complex at a cost of $1.2 million near the newly opened air field further south on U.S. 52 near Holly Springs. State, federal and private monies were grading, widening and paving roads in all four incorporated towns, I-77, and up Ward’s Gap Road.

Business was good, and it showed. Surprisingly, to me, there doesn’t seem to have been open pushback against the mall from downtown businesses. At least I haven’t found any indication of it in the newspapers.

The News quoted downtown Mount Airy merchants as saying, “Business was ‘fairly good’ throughout yesterday morning.” Parking lots were “at least three-fourths filled by mid-morning and there was a steady flow of pedestrian traffic up and down the sidewalks, as shoppers made their way in and out of the various stores.”

Merchants seemed to agree the mall had drawn new customers to downtown.

The Mall opened with anchor stores WT Grant’s and Winn-Dixie with smaller specialty stores and services clustered down the long walkway. Some, such as the Sportsman’s Lodge and Piedmont Fabrics, closed their downtown location to move to the mall. Others, such as the French Room beauty salon (“No appointments necessary for service”) and Ellis’ of Mount Airy, kept both old and new.

Belk’s Department store stayed downtown until 1970 when they moved to the mall but built, and maintained, their portion of the mall. This moved has allowed them to escape the decline of the physical structure in the 2010s.

Grant’s closed in 1975 and K-Mart moved into their location as an anchor store. Winn-Dixie moved across the highway into a larger building in 1978.

The mall underwent a major expansion in 1988 when JC Penney’s moved to the new section.

Today, under new ownership, the mall is the center of undergoing significant changes and expansion. I think we’re all looking forward to seeing the site reinvigorated and returned to its position in the community — though, maybe we can skip the monkey?

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling (336) 786-4478, ext. 228.