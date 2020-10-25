Community Calendar

October 25, 2020 John Peters II Lifestyle 0

Editor’s Note: Because of the spread of COVID-19, some events listed here may have been canceled. Before traveling to an event, check the contact information to see if it is still on.

Submissions to the community calendar need to be in writing and be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday for the event to be in that week’s Surry Scene. Be sure to include the full name and address of the event; the time, day and date of the event; and a contact phone number in case our staff has any questions. Information may be emailed to hope.payne@mtairynews.com or mtacalendar@mtairynews.com or mailed to: The Mount Airy News, 319 N. Renfro St., Mount Airy, NC 27030 or brought to the office in person.

Today

• Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1432 Hwy 21 in State Road, will be hosting a blood drive from 12:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. Contact Rita Wiles at 336-874-2712 to make an appointment.

Wednesday

• Jones Intermediate School, 2170 Riverside Drive in Mount Airy, will be having a blood drive from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Contact Amy Cook at 336-786-4131 to make an appointment.

Thursday

• Calvary Baptist Church, 314 S. Franklin Road in Mount Airy, will be hosting a blood drive from 12 p.m. until. 6 p.m. Contact Kenneth Goetzke at 336-789-5055 to make an appointment.

Saturday

• Boy Scout Troop 595 will be having a BBQ Fundraiser at Bannertown Volunteer Fire Department, 124 Reeves Mill Road, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Curbside pickup for advance orders only. Order your tickets today. Whole, cooked Boston butts $30. For more information call Teshia at 336-325-8028.

***

• Surry American Red Cross, 844 Westlake Drive in Mount Airy, will be having a blood drive from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Contact Raegan Amos at 336-648-6771 to make an appointment.