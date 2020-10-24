Just uke-ing it up at the SAC

October 24, 2020 Jeffrey Linville Lifestyle 0

Debbie McSwain follows along on a ukulele version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” while at a social distance away, Jeff Hamilton uses a glass slide to mimic instructor George Smith. The Surry Arts Council is holding a ukulele workshop this weekend, with safe health practices in place.

Jeff Linville | The News

