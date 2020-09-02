Westfield News

By Jane Nunn Special to The News

The Brad Martin Memorial Blood Drive at First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain will be on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Schedule your appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org. Use sponsor code Brad Martin. The family really encourages folks to schedule online if you can. They want to make sure to have enough staff and plenty of time so no one will be turned away.

Brad passed away on Aug. 14 following a stroke he had 10 days after surgery for lung cancer at WFBH Cancer Center. He received 45 units of blood since 2018 and four of those in his last two weeks of life.

His medical journey spanned 17 years as Brad dealt with chronic myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, two of the blood cancers he had. His wife, Trisha, has a goal to replace or exceed the 45 units of blood he received.

If it had not been for blood donors, Brad would not have lived to see his grandchildren, Emma and Weston Martin, born. Because he received this true gift of life the family has priceless pictures and videos of them with their Papa.

Brad’s Celebration of Life Service will be at Brim’s Grove Church Sunday, Sept 13, at 2 p.m.

The Annual Francisco School Reunion will not be held this year because of COVID-19.

VFW Auxiliary to Post 9436 is selling different kinds of nuts and chocolate covered nut items for a fundraiser again this year. Anyone who would like to purchase may call Margie Nichols at 336-351-3413 or any auxiliary member. Prepaid orders only. Money needs to be in by Oct 1. Examples of nuts being sold are: pecan halves, pecan pieces, black walnuts, pistachios in the shell, dark chocolate almonds, chocolate-covered pecans and several other varieties. All are one-pound bags. These nuts are fresh and delicious!

Brenda Love Blevins and Richard Love celebrated their birthdays at Luna Trails Big Creek Restaurant and Lodge with other family members and friends.

Happy birthday, Josephine Nunn! Happy birthday to the cutest little granddaughter who ever lived. From grandparents Libby and Richard Nunn and Melissa and Eddie Carter.

Shelia Simmons had a birthday this past week. Gary Joe wishes his wife a very happy birthday!

There will be a drive-in revival at Westfield Friends Meeting every Thursday evening in September starting at 7 p.m. The scheduled speakers are: Sept. 3, Rickey Rogers; Sept.10, Posie Simmons; Sept. 17, Steve Wood: Sept. 24, Linda Anderson. There will be special singing each evening. Everyone is welcome. All social distancing guidelines strictly observed.

Francisco FarmFest presents The Sunflower Trail Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Back by popular demand – Westfield Grill’s Friday lunch special: Hamburger steak plate $6.25.

Sympathy goes to Brenda Anderson, JoAnn and Dennis Manuel, Robin and Wes George and Grady McCray and Brenda McHone. Sanders McCray McHone, 99, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born Sept. 6, 1920, in Stokes County, the son of the late Manley McCray McHone and Alma Yokely Wilson McHone.

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.