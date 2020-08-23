BookSmarts

Library reopens, curbside still available

August 23, 2020 Mount Airy News Lifestyle 0
By Angela Llewellyn Mount Airy Public Library

The following books have recently been received and are available for check out at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

“A Private Cathedral” by James Lee Burke

“Midwife Murders” by James Patterson

“In the Valley” by Ron Rash

“Choppy Water” by Stuart Woods

“The Friendship List” by Susan Mallery

Non-Fiction

“Quick and Legal Will Book” by attorney Denis Clifford

Large Print

“The Mirror and the Light” by Hilary Mantel

“Hit List” by Stuart Woods

We are happy to announce that we are back open to the public. If you would prefer to still do a curbside pickup, please call us to place your request, and when you arrive to pick them up, (336) 789-5108.

We are taking donations now to help fund our book budget, and we are also offering chances to win a Quilted Baby Blanket, for either a boy or a girl, for $1 a ticket. Get your tickets at our front desk, purchase 6 tickets for $5.

Another book budget fundraiser will be held next Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m., when we sell new Halloween/Playtime costumes and makeups for $1 each. Stop and shop to help us raise funds, and get ready for Halloween at the same time.

Census Day at the Library.

Be here on Wednesday, Sept. 9, anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. A representative from the regional Census 2020 office will be at the library to assist anyone with filling out the Census Form online. If you have not yet registered your household with the Census please come by that day or anytime during regular library hours and we will assist you.

This is very important because the statistics are used to determine the amount of federal money that is received by our community and also the number of Congressional representatives allotted to each state. North Carolina is posed to gain a Congressional representative if we are successful in seeing that everyone is counted.

National Voter Registration Day at the Library will be Tuesday, Sept. 22, anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

We are partnering with the Friends of the Library and the National Registration Day Council to assist anyone who may need to register to vote or make changes on your current registration. This event is non-partisan and is meant to highlight the importance of civic engagement. It is important for all citizens to register, vote and let your voice be heard.

Follow our Facebook page, Mount Airy Public Library, see us on both Instagram and Twitter at #mtapublibrary, watch videos on our YouTube channel, Mount Airy Public Library, and keep up with all our events on our website www.nwrl.org. Email us at mta@nwrl.org, or call (336) 789-5108, with any questions, or to request books for curbside pickup.

Our new hours of operation:

Monday 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Tuesday Noon-8 p.m.

Wednesday 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Thursday 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. till 1 p.m.