Look back at the city’s schools

The former Mount Airy High School, built in 1916 and remodeled and expanded several times, is seen here in 1955. The school opened with a student body of 260 in five grades. Most students at that time didn’t attend past 6th grade and few completed 12 years. The first class to graduate from this building had only 18 students. The school’s athletic fields, to the rear, hosted not only school sports but many of the area’s mill baseball games. When the current high school was built on North South Street in 1951, this became a junior high called the South Main Street School.
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History
Luther B. Pendergraph was superintendent of Mount Airy Schools from 1928 until his retirement 31 years later in 1959. Born in Orange County, “The Professor,” as he was called, came to Mount Airy with teaching and administrative experience from Durham and several Virginia schools and the leadership skills learned in the Army during WWI. He also held degrees from Trinity Park (now Duke University), Harvard, and Columbia universities. When he passed away in 1969, he was remembered in the Mount Airy News for his willingness to listen to staff and student alike, and for leading the town’s education system “into the greatest period of expansion the school system has ever experienced.”
Beginning in 1896, the Rockford Street Academy became the Mount Airy Graded School, the first “free public school” in the county. It housed all the town’s public school students from first through 12th grade. As enrollment grew, an older wooden school building (seen to the right), was used for the first- and second-graders. It was upgraded, and renovated several times. The auditorium, added in 1931, is all that remains today as the Andy Griffith Playhouse. This image from the 1916 Sanborn Insurance map notes the school’s fire escapes, heat source, and electric lights, all a point of pride for the community but also important to insurance companies.
The main section of the Rockford Street School, built in 1904, was demolished in November 1977 as part of the Surry Arts Council expansion plans. The site had been the location of the town’s schools since at least 1811. This picture from the Mount Airy Times front page shows the majestic columns that had graced the main entry of the building for decades falling to the wrecking arm.
Even though they were outside the official town limits, both Jones High School, built in 1934 for Black students, and Bannertown Elementary School, built in 1936, were part of the Mount Airy system. Jones was repurposed after desegregation in 1965. Students from Bannertown and Rockford (both elementaries by then) were transferred to B.H. Tharrington when it was completed in 1977. Bannertown Elementary, near the intersection of South Main Street and Westfield Road, is pictured here in the early 1970s.
In 1903, Rockford Street in Mount Airy was a quiet part of town lined with the homes of middleclass families. It wasn’t paved yet but utility poles brough electricity and telephone lines to a few homes there.
On Wednesday, Nov. 4, however, the chilled quiet of a very early morning was broken by the clang of the fire bells. The school was aflame.
“A CALAMITY!” read the Mount Airy News headline, “When the fire alarm was sounded at 2:45 this morning the flames were leaping high above the tower on the graded school building, and there was little anyone could do save throwing water on nearby buildings.”
A wing had been added to the large school just that summer and first reports were that the fire had begun in the “old section.” People ran into the building to grab whatever could be carried out, a few desks, some books, and some other supplies were saved but the building and most of the contents were lost.
Early estimates put the loss at $6,000. Insurance was carried for only $3,000.
The newspaper, which was published on Wednesdays had surely been ‘put to bed’ by that hour and was ready to start printing any moment, but the presses were stopped and the print plates were opened up again to add the devastating story.
“The city schools, Mt. Airy’s greatest institution, [is] closed for the present. But as we write this hurried sketch, the Board of School Commissioners are holding a meeting in Chairman G.W. Sparger’s office for the purpose of arranging for the school to reopen to-morrow morning if buildings can be secured.”
And reopen, they did.
“The City Schools are scattered in different parts of town, which is a great inconvenience to Superintendent Davis, but as good fortune would have it, all the teachers are thoroughly capable of looking after the pupils,” the News reported the next week.
———
The earliest school of which we have record in the area that became Mount Airy was one run by Francis Donelson and his wife Jane in a church. Prof. Jim Hickman established a subscription school in 1810 or ’11 thought to have been on the same property as the Rockford Street School. There’s been a school on that property ever since.
Miss Ruth Minick wrote some years ago that she believed Hickman had been associated with the Donelsons. Such schools charged a fee per month or semester, putting education out of reach of many families in the region.
Gov. Jesse Franklin, who grew up in Surry County and had family members on the rolls of Hickman’s academy, advocated for “free public schools” as early as 1825. The idea met with strong objection as people thought it smacked of charity.
The damage of wide-spread illiteracy, however, became increasingly clear in the region. In 1870 fully 34% of the population in the South could not read or write. By 1890 North Carolina had the highest illiteracy rate among whites in the country and one of the lowest school attendance rates.
There were parents, ministers, and business leaders working to make education available from early days in Mount Airy. People such as Elizabeth and James Roberts who deeded land for the Lebanon Methodist Church and encouraged them to conduct a school during the week.
A free academy for the “education of males” was organized at the Rockford Street Academy in 1860 by Mount Airy businessmen Thomas Prather, Joseph Hollingsworth, James Greenwood, Elisha Banner, Robert S. Gilmer, and Winston Fulton.
———
This sense of community participation and responsibility continued and was evident after the 1903 fire.
When the students and teachers gathered in May 1904 for the end of school program, it was held at the Central Methodist Church (then on Franklin Street). Ministers from each of the town’s churches participated.
Editor M.A. Lowry of the Mount Airy News was clearly impressed when he wrote of “the bright and happy faces of our city’s jewels – the school children” at the program.
“We congratulate the Board of School Commissioners and the Superintendent and Teachers not only on the highly successful exercises of Sunday, but also upon the fine work of the session under very trying conditions and with the grades widely scattered.” He called the work “remarkable.”
From where I stand, nearly 117 years later, I’d say that is still the case, not only in Mount Airy, but across the nation, as our teachers, students, administrators, and families work to find solutions to keep our children’s education going through a difficult time.
Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228