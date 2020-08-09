Gwyn, Edwards to wed

Brittany M. Gwyn and Joseph (Joey) L. Edwards are engaged to be married.

Together with their families, Brittany M. Gwyn and Joseph (Joey) L. Edwards announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. The bride elect is the daughter of Michael D. Gwyn of Lowgap and Wayne and Gina Lawson of Lowgap. The groom to be is the son of Buddy and Joan Edwards of Mount Airy. Brittany is a 2006 graduate of North Surry High School, a 2015 graduate of Surry Community College with a diploma in practical nursing and an Associate Degree in General Education. She is employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Village Care of King. Joey is a 2001 graduate of North Surry High School, a 2003 graduate of Appalachian State University with a Bachelor’s in Secondary Mathematics Education. Joey is employed as a math instructor and head wrestling coach at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. The couple will be exchanging their vows during an intimate ceremony with their closest friends and immediate family members. The wedding is expected to be at sunset on the evening of Oct. 9, at Round Peak Vineyards.