Surry County divorces

July 19, 2020 Mount Airy News Lifestyle 0

The following divorces were granted in Surry County:

– Stacey Lynne Marion and Kenny Ray Marion; granted on July 6.

– Kathryn Mills Dearmin Bowman and Daniel Isiah Bowman; granted on July 6.

– Robert L. Karr II and Delilah Karr; granted on July 6.

– Kevin Guy Campbell and Lynn Martinat Campbell; granted on July 6.

– Sherry L. Barton and James C. Barton; granted on July 6.