Marriages

May 25, 2020 Mount Airy News Lifestyle 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Daniel Adam Dupree, 32, of Surry County to Amee Jobeth Liddle, 31, of Surry County.

– Tristen Kacey Epperson, 20, of Tazewell County, Virginia, to Taylor Faith Lester, 20, of Summers County, West Virginia.

– Anthony Theodore Randolph, 63, of Surry County to Leveria Phnn Joyner, 55 of Lenior County.

– Mayson Wyatt Brown, 23, of Carroll County, Virginia to Alexis Shyan Perkins, 21, of Carroll County.

– Reginald Frank Davis, 65, of Surry County to Starla Rhena Curry, 60, of Smyth County, Virginia.

– Teddy James McMillian, 52, of Surry County to Mary Katherine Brintle, 50, of Surry County.

– James Scott Arrowood, 31, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Jenna Kim Bowman, 28, of Surry County.

– Jordan Nicholas Haynes, 30, of Mecklenburg County to Taylor Dale Golding, 28, of Mecklenburg County.

– David Andrew Sandusky, 33, of Surry County to Tammy Ranee Ayers, 30, of Surry County.