Tolbert, Payne to wed

May 24, 2020 Mount Airy News Engagements, Lifestyle 0

Lauren Michelle Tolbert and Matthew McKinley Payne.

Lauren Michelle Tolbert and Matthew McKinley Payne, together with their families, announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Lauren is the daughter of David and Donna Tolbert of Mount Airy. Matthew is the son of Lee and Robin Payne of Mount Airy.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Surry Community College and is employed at Walgreens. The prospective groom is a graduate of Surry Community College and earned an Associate’s Degree in mechatronics engineering. He is employeed at Lydall in Hamptonville.

The wedding is set for Oct. 17 and 4 p.m. at the Barn at Windfall Farm.