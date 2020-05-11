The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Jesse Gray Williamson, 36, of Yadkin County to Sarah Aleason Eastman, 28, of Yadkin County.

– William Joseph Brown, 28, of Surry County to Alisha Nicole Ritter, 28, of Surry County.

– Marvin Estuardo Garoz, 34, of Surry County to Peggy Corina De La Curz Lopez, 34, of Surry County.

– Tyler James Easter, 24, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Nicole Lynn Carney, 25, of Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

– Erik Alecxis Rosas-Perez, 28, of Surry County to Ana Marie Alcantara-Luna, 32, of Surry County.

– Toliver Mason Wright, 22, of Surry County to Whitney Lanae Newman, 21, of Surry County.