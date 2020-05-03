The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Matthew Ray Easter, 35, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Amanda Grace Gullatt, 24, of Surry County.

– John Wayne McHone, 66, of Surry County to Karen Denise Whitaker, 59, of Surry County.

– Tyler Steven Clontz, 24, of Iredell County to Hannah Blake Freeman, 23, of Surry County.

– Everett Travis Tripp, 27, of Surry County to Katelyn Leetta Padgett, 25, of Surry County.

– Randy Dewayne Doby, 55, of Davie County to Wanda Marie Tilley, 52, of Surry County.

– Rickey Noel Daughenbaugh, 33, of Surry County to Ashley Nicole Pritchard, 32, of Surry County.

– Justin Zane Joplin, 21, of Surry County to Lashae Brooke Cockerham, 20, of Surry County.

– Charles Alan Rook, 46, of Surry County to Leslie Sanchez, 34, of Surry County.

– Caleb Thomas Hawks, 25, of Surry County to Stephanie De Oliveira Avila, 26, of Surry County.

– Joseph Cole Simpson, 22, of Surry County to Madison Brooke Collins, 21, of Surry County.

– Philip Levi Beaver, 22, of Wythe County, Virginia, to Emma Elizabeth Morris, 21, of Galax, Virginia.

– Bradley Frisher Stafford, 48, of Surry County to Julie Kaye Southern, 46, of Surry County.

– Jarred Blaine Tolbert, 24, of Surry County to Marlee Shaye Bunker, 23, of Surry County.

– Andrew James Cave, 19, of Surry County to Khloe Rose Calhoun, 21, of Surry County.