Marriages

April 19, 2020 mtairynews Community, Lifestyle 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– David Wesley Johnson, 26, of Surry County to Katelyn Annette Brown, 24, of Surry County.

– Christopher Ryan Adams, 24, of Yadkin County to Allison Pearl Edmonds, 23, of Surry County.

– Ryan Gray Badgett, 44, of Surry County to Rebecca Renee Ring, 41, of Surry County.

– Colton Peter Brown, 31, of Stokes County to Amber Marie Davis, 25, of Surry County.

– William Levi Hiatt, 23, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Bailey Grace Moser, 21, of Surry County.

– Brady Alexander Kraft, 25, of Surry County to Brianna Renee Tomchick, 22, of Surry County.

– Cameron Scott Spricer, 24, of Wilkes County to Amber Marie Pilkington, 25, of Wilkes County.

– Travis Bryon Alley, 33, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Amy Elizabeth Moulton, 38, of Carroll County.

– Jessica Leigh Johnson, 39, of Surry County to Kelly Michelle Whitaker, 43, of Surry County.

– Patrick Franklin Creed, 29, of Surry County to Hannah Renae Merritt, 28, of Surry County.