Westfield News

“I am the resurrection and the life.”- John 11:25

Matthew 28:6: “He is not here; He has risen, just as He said.”

Holy Week is the week leading up to Easter. Palm Sunday is the celebration of Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Maundy Thursday (or Holy Thursday) commemorates the Last Supper. Good Friday observes the day Jesus was crucified.

Holy Saturday reflects the day Jesus was buried in the tomb. Easter, a celebration of Jesus’ resurrection.

Westfield Grill has been open for one year with the current owners. Thank you for all your hard work. We appreciate you and have enjoyed your cooking! Go get take out from a Westfield Grill.

Westfield is a quite place. People staying home where they are safe from COVID-19. Please stay safe. COVID-19 kills.

Novella Adams has been taken back to the hospital. Please send up healing prayers for Novella.

Prayers for everyone this week.

Sympathy goes to the Smith family. Nona Payne Smith, 90, of Pilot Mountain, passed away on March 31, at Village Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in King. Nona was born in Surry County to Robert Glenn and Stella Hill Payne

Sympathy goes to the Bowman family. On April 3, 2020, Angela Chilton Bowman gently departed this life for the gates of heaven with her family by her side. Angela was the first of eight children born to Mary Ella Inman Chilton and Henry Kline Chilton.

By Jane Nunn

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

