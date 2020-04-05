The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Cameron Lee Stanley, 21, of Surry County to Morgan Bailey Branch, 21, of Yadkin County.

– Damian Demarcus Eaton, 21, of Surry County to Elizabeth Sue Marie Taylor, 18, of Surry County.

– Austin Jefferson Davis, 21, of Surry County to Kelly Nicole Moser, 21, of Surry County.

– Jerome Victor Meadows, 48, of Surry County to Tammy Denise Edwards, 49, of Surry County.

– Caleb Alexander Winters, 38, of Surry County to Karah Meggan McCann, 36, of Yadkin County.

– Christopher Thomas Pack, 48, of Surry County to Mindy Renee’ Tate, 40, of Surry County.

– Joseph Andrew Pell Jr., 73, of Surry County to Rebecca Wilk, 56, of Dade County.

– Edward Arnold Radford Jr., 44, of Surry County to Christy Lynn Shore, 42, of Surry County.

– Michael Shane Fletcher, 44, of Surry County to Wendy Michelle Hayes, 42, of Carroll County.