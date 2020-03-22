The News, Museum lose a past leader

Barbara and her then-husband, George Summerlin, not only helped establish the museum but donated several items. This restored late-1800s horse carriage, a 1980 anniversary gift, is the first artifact in the museum’s collection: #00001.001. It was sold by Thomas N. Barbour’s Hardware in Martinsville, Virginia. Other items from the Summerlins in the museum are the lap rugs and horse bells, shown here, as well as a clock, red snow sleigh, and pie safe. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Barbara and her then-husband, George Summerlin, not only helped establish the museum but donated several items. This restored late-1800s horse carriage, a 1980 anniversary gift, is the first artifact in the museum’s collection: #00001.001. It was sold by Thomas N. Barbour’s Hardware in Martinsville, Virginia. Other items from the Summerlins in the museum are the lap rugs and horse bells, shown here, as well as a clock, red snow sleigh, and pie safe. - Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Dressed for the Junior-Senior Prom in 1951, Barbara (a junior) is shown with her date, George Speight and classmate Warren Love. George Speight, a charter member of the museum, has been involved with building the museum to its current state and is one of the longest-serving volunteers. - Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Her father, Gilmer Eldridge, a Mount Airy city policeman in the 1960s, was the great-grandson of Drury Eldridge, born 1793 in Surry (now Yadkin) County. The Eldridge family owned 153 acres on Cranberry Creek. The children were farmers who spread across the area including Poplar Springs and Zephyr, before moving to Mount Airy. Officer Eldridge is shown here with a 1930s truck in front of the Blue Ridge Insurance Company beside Downtown Cinema in the 1960s. - Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Barbara Summerlin pulled together a “small, dedicated group of people” to make the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History a reality. She rarely took no for an answer. She is seen here with members of the Museum Building Committee in March 1998. From left are Howard Woltz, John Woltz, Barbara Case Summerlin and George Summerlin. - -

Our History is a regular column submitted by Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, examining the region’s history and some related displays at the museum.

Well-behaved women seldom make history.

I never had the opportunity to meet Barbara Summerlin, though I spoke to her on the phone once. But I’ve always thought of this quote from American historian, Pulitzer Prize-Winning author, and Harvard professor Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, when Ms. Summerlin’s name came up.

She trained as a nurse, spent the first years of her adult life as a stay-at-home mom, and then began a series of jobs for which she “never had any training,” as a 2009 Mount Airy News profile put it. School audio-visual program producer, office manager, newspaper editor and columnist, museum director, award-winning author — Summerlin was, by all accounts, a person of strong opinions. A force of nature who, once she set her mind on something, did everything in her power to accomplish it.

She was the first woman to be director of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce; created the first tourism brochure for The Mount Airy News; was chairman of the Autumn Leaves Festival; served on the city Centennial Celebration committee; had a hand in creating the city’s war memorial; and, of course, chaired the committee that founded the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

She passed away last week on her birthday, a loss felt closely here.

“We were all saddened to learn of Barbara’s passing,” said Matthew Edwards, executive director of the museum. “Her vision and tenacity are the reason the museum exists today, and we are forever grateful for her efforts to create the lasting archive of life in the Hollows for future generations.”

She was part of the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation and chaired the organization’s museum committee from 1988 to 1993, when it became an independent entity. She remained involved in leadership capacities, including executive director until 2003.

She wanted a museum that would be a destination point in Mount Airy, one that would ensure coming generations knew the history of the area. It became a personal mission for her and she drew on an extensive network of friends and colleagues to make it happen.

She was born in Mount Airy on March 16, 1934, to Gilmer and Helen (Goad) Eldridge, but the lack of employment opportunity drove the family to Stanton, Delaware, until after WWII when they were able to return.

She graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1952.

She descended through many founding families of this region; Goad, Hawks, Cockerham, Snow, McMickle and Eldridge. She grew up hearing the stories told by her elders and developed a lifelong passion for preserving local history.

As her children put it in her obituary, “Mom’s true calling in life was to explore and write about the history of Surry County.”

As editor of the Mount Airy News from 1979 to the early 1990s, she was in a uniquely well-placed position to do both. She edited the book “Collections and Recollections” done for the 100th anniversary of Mount Airy’s founding in 1985.

Her columns, “For Goodness Sake,” were filled with insights, happenings, and history. Later she took her friends’ advice and wrote two history books: “The Hollows,” a history of the region filled with a wonderful array of pictures; and “The Legacy of Ada: A Mountain Woman,” a children’s book about her grandmother, published in 2006.

She found her niche in writing, she said in the 2009 profile, “writing and getting paid to do it.” As with many writers, though, she said “unfinished works” haunted her.

“By and large most of our population has family ties here and therefore the historical interests are perpetuated through families,” she wrote in one of her columns.

“May we ever be mindful of the fact that we owe something to the generations that will follow: the preservation of the natural resources, the beauty, and the historic charm,” she opined, “because somewhere down the road another chapter of the history of Mount Airy will be written.”

The museum staff, volunteers, and friends extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this determined lady.

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228.

