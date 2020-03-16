Art Matters is a weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area. For ticket information, contact The Surry Arts Council. NOTE: Given that many events are being cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, call ahead to ensure the activity you plan to visit is still scheduled.

Saturday

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage in concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Earle Theatre. Tickets are $35-$55. One of the most awarded bands in bluegrass history, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage have won a Grammy and 19 IBMA awards (including Entertainer of the Year as well as Female Vocalist of the Year) among many others.

Ongoing Programs

Improv Troupe. If interested, contact Madeline Matanick at 336-786-7998 or madi@surryarts.org.

Kids Art (ages 5-10), Mondays, March 2-March 23, 4-5 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30 per month. From finger painting to portraiture, come explore the amazing world of art! Learn about shape, composition, color, and much more.

Drawing and Painting, (ages 9 and up), Tuesdays, March 3-March 24, 4-5 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30. Class will dive into the basics of drawing and painting, focusing on perspective, color, and composition using pencil, pen, acrylic paint, and watercolors. A great class for students of all skill levels.

Special Friends Line Dance Class, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, free. Shelby Coleman leads this class for Special Friends to have fun and move.

Painting for Adults, Tuesdays, March 3-March 24, Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, 1-2:30 p.m., $30. This is a great class for artists of all skill levels. We will explore your personal painting style with one-on-one instruction in a relaxed, fun environment. This is a great class to meet friends, learn new skills, and work on pieces you want to paint. Suitable for teenagers and adults, all materials provided.

Clogging Classes, Tuesdays, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Rhythmic Expression offers a variety of styles for all ages. Visit https://www.rhythmicexpressionclogging.com for additional information.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Flatfoot Dance Lessons, Thursdays, 4:30-5 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre Learn this fun, percussive traditional dance. This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons, Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. fiddle; 6:15-6:45 p.m., guitar, banjo, and mandolin; Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and instructor Jim Vipperman teaches and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

New Community Chorus, Fridays, 6 p.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Join Marie Nicholson and John Rees to lift your voices. Open to all, come and bring a friend.

***

For additional information or to purchase tickets or register for classes, contact the Surry Arts Council at (336) 786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil/.