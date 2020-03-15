The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Jordon Blake Snow, 21, of Forsyth County to Mary Arlene Faith Hicks, 19, of Forsyth County.

– Jeffery Dean Martin, 60, of Surry County to Stacey Mae Valentine, 60, of Stokes County.

– Bradley Chase Cook, 32, of Surry County to Savannah Rose Atkins, 30, of Surry County.

– Harley Ricky Perry, 22, of Surry County to Brittany Cheyenne Smith, 22, of Surry County.

– Anthony Peter Suess, 62, of Surry County to Lison Dominique Brasseur, 20, of Surry County.

– Dennis Wade Marion, 34, of Surry County to Sheena Renee Draughn, 35, of Surry County.

– John Michael Bodine, 24, of Berkeley County to Mackinzie Paige Breeze, 20, of Berkeley County.

– Ramsey Adam Lawson, 38, of Surry County to Millison Sue Thoman, 36, of Surry County.