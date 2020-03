The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Bobby Ray Lowe, 23, of Surry County to Patyn Alexandria Barker, 20, of Surry County.

– Paul Eugene Douthit, 44, of Forsyth County to Christina Catresa Chavis, 35, of Surry County.

– Austin Llyod Hancock, 26, of Randolph County to Alexandra Marie Petty, 26, of Randolph County.

– Jose Leonel Antunez, 24, of Surry County to Yolanda Salgado, 24, of Surry County.