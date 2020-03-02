Booksmarts

The following books have recently been received at the library, and are available for checkout:

Fiction

A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende

The Perfect Dress by Carolyn Brown

Non-Fiction

Country Music by Ken Burns

Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister by Jung Chang

Running with Sherman by Christopher McDougall

NFL 100 by National Football League

Large Print

Big Lies in a Small Town by Diane Chamberlain

American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

How Quickly She Disappears by Raymond Fleischmann

Biography

Tell Me a Story by Cassandra King Conroy

• The Mount Airy Public Library is partnering with the Surry Senior Center to provide Free Tax Preparation for those with low to moderate income, below $56,000. To schedule an appointment, call 336-415-4225.

• New program for Senior Citizens! Join us at the library on Tuesday afternoons, between 1-4 p.m., to play Card Games! We’ll play a variety of games, something for every interest.

• New! The library is offering training on Tech Tuesday Topics each month, beginning in February! We will start with the very basics, such as how to use your computer, the keyboard, and the mouse, plus, learning how to search the internet and setting up an email. These classes would be great for Seniors, but anyone is welcome to attend! We will gather each Tuesday, at 10 a.m., join us as your schedule will allow.

• The library is looking submissions of Anime/Manga style artwork to display during our Fairytale Festival, which takes place on Saturday, April 25. If you’d like to submit your work, bring it to the library by Monday, April 20. Also, be here during the festival day to enjoy reading books from the Carolina Mobile Manga Library!

• The Classic Film Watchers movie that we watch for March will be “All About Eve,” and we view it on Monday, March 30. We’ll have popcorn ready, you bring your own soda to drink!

• New program for adults! Join us for Crafternoon Tea on Monday, March 2, at 2 p.m., and we will make a craft while enjoying tea and conversation!

• This year we will celebrate Read Across America Day by playing a kids game of Nursery Rhyme:CSI! We’ll solve a mystery, such as where did the Dish and Spoon run off to, or was Humpty Dumpty pushed off the wall, or was Goldilocks part of a gang who broke into the 3 Bears house. We’ll see the crime scene and try to detect the answer to our questions! The little detectives will need to arrive on Monday, March 2, at 4pm, to solve the crime!

• Auditions for our ‘Tween the Lines theatre troupe, for kids aged 7-12 years old, will take place on Monday, March 9, at 4 p.m., as we begin work on the play, Little Green Riding Hood. We will rehearse each Monday, at 4 p.m., until our performance date of Saturday, April 25. No experience necessary!

• The Dewey Decimal Players are looking for teens, aged 12-17 years old, to audition for roles in our play, Elemental, on Tuesday, March 10, at 4 p.m. We will rehearse on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at 4 p.m., and we perform Monday and Tuesday, May 4 & 5, at 6:30 p.m. both nights. No experience necessary!

• Kids are invited to play a reading game, where we all get to meet new books, and vote for our favorites! Be here on Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m., to play a game of March Musical Book Madness. The game combines reading, musical chairs, and a competition to choose a winning title. Teens are invited to play a round, as well!

• We invite you to a discussion about Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia on Monday, March 23, at 11 a.m.

• Ms. Rana leads our preschool story times at the Mount Airy Public Library. On Thursday, at 9:30 a.m., join us for our Baby Story Time, for babies from birth to 24 months. We meet on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2 & 3 year olds, and on Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. for mixed ages.

• Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m at the Mount Airy Public Library. This class is especially good for those with limited mobility issues, such as arthritis.

• We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, at 10:30 am, and we meet next on March 14.

• Join us for an English Country Dance class on the last Saturday each month, at 11am. We will next meet on March 28. We are rehearsing for our performance in April at our Fairytale Festival.

• We have a book club, called LACE, for ladies who like to read Romance novels. There are 2 ways to join, 1) Meet at the library each month, or 2) Join the Facebook group, LACE-Romance Readers Book Club, to follow and join in any discussion. We usually meet at the library on the last Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m. The book for March discussion will be The Girl in the Castle by Santa Montefiore. Copies are available at the front desk.

• Teens and Young Adults are invited to join our library club, called CHOICES, on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m. In addition to books, we discuss movies, current events, what’s going on at school, whatever topic that comes up! In March we meet on the 5th to discuss the book The Secret of the Old Clock by Carolyn Keene.

• The Mount Airy Public Library What Are You Reading Book Club meets on the 4th Wednesday of each month, at 1 p.m., and the date in March is the 25th. New members are always welcome! We each discuss the books we have read that month, and offer recommendations for titles or authors that we enjoyed. A light lunch will be served.