Art Matters

Sunday

Almost, Maine, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 3 p.m., $15-$20. One cold, clear night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Love is lost, found, and confounded and the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same.

Tuesday

Mount Airy Photography Club. Siamese Twins Exhibit, 7 p.m. Join Kenny Hooker and Hobart Jones as they explore topics of interest in digital photography. All experience levels are welcome. For inclusion on the email list, send email address to somersetva@aol.com.

Wednesday

Free Monthly Movie: Wonder (PG). Historic Earle Theatre, 4 p.m. Born with facial differences that have prevented him from going to a mainstream school until now, August Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his classmates, and the larger community all struggle to discover their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.

Thursday

Brews and Brushes: Eiffel for You The Loaded Goat, 247 City Hall Street, 6:30 p.m., $30. Complete with step-by-step instructions and light tracings, this one is easy and perfect for everyone. Come early and enjoy food and beverages available for purchase. All materials provided.

Friday

Betty Lynn Visits, Andy Griffith Museum, 1 p.m., free with admission to Andy Griffith Museum ($8, $6 for ages 12 and younger). Meet the woman we all came to love as Barney’s sweetheart, Thelma Lou. She has photographs available for sale that she will autograph – note that photographs must be purchased with cash ($10).

Arts Ball, Cross Creek Country Club, 1129 Greenhill Road, $75. Silent auction, seated dinner, and dancing with the Band of Oz. Proceeds from Arts Ball are used to provide free cultural arts programming for Surry County Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, and Millennium Charter Academy.

Saturday

Yoga with Heather, Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 10:30 a.m. Free. This hour-long yoga class is open to all levels. Bring your own mat or a towel. For questions or additional information, contact Heather Elliott at 336-786-7998 or heather@surryarts.org.

Movies This Week

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13). Sunday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 17 and Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. each day. The gang is back but the game has changed! As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart.

Just Mercy (PG-13). Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22, at 4 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 and 7 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. A true story, Just Mercy follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. One of his first and most incendiary cases is that of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the murder of an 18-year-old girl despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence.

Ongoing Programs

Improv Troupe. If interested, contact Madeline Matanick at 336-786-7998 or madi@surryarts.org.

Kids Art (ages 5-10), Mondays, 4-5 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30 per month. From finger painting to portraiture, come explore the amazing world of art! Learn about shape, composition, color, and much more.

Drawing and Painting, (ages 11 and up), Monday, 5-6 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30. Class will dive into the basics of drawing and painting, focusing on perspective, color, and composition using pencil, pen, acrylic paint, and watercolors. A great class for students of all skill levels.

Special Friends Line Dance Class, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, free. Shelby Coleman leads this class for Special Friends to have fun and move.

Clogging Classes, Tuesdays, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Rhythmic Expression offers a variety of styles for all ages. Visit https://www.rhythmicexpressionclogging.com for additional information.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Flatfoot Dance Lessons, Thursdays, 4:30-5 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre Learn this fun, percussive traditional dance. This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons, Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. fiddle; 6:15-6:45 p.m., guitar, banjo, and mandolin; Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and instructor Jim Vipperman teaches and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Tickets Now on Sale For…

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, Saturday, March 21, 7:30 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre, $35-$55. One of the most awarded bands in bluegrass history, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage have won a Grammy and 19 IBMA awards (including Entertainer of the Year as well as Female Vocalist of the Year) among many others.

For additional information or to purchase tickets or register for classes, contact the Surry Arts Council at (336) 786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil/.

