Westfield News

Janice Lawson celebrated her birthday Jan. 31. Janice’s daughter, Tracey Coker, with her two daughters from Georgia came to help celebrate. Janice got a homemade German chocolate cake from her sister, Laticia Humphries. She also got fuzzy long john pajamas from Sue Sizemore. Janice modeled them for everyone with Bearclaw boots she received from her son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Crystal Lawson. She looked like a Snow Bunny model. Happy Birthday, Janice!

Grandma Janice Lawson wishes Jake Phillips a happy belated birthday. Janice is also wishing her brother-in-law Mike Humphries a happy birthday and many more birthdays. Mike’s big day was Jan. 28.

Janice would also like to wish her Aunt Frances Reeves a happy birthday on Jan. 21. She is 90. Frances is at Mountain Valley assisted living on Taylor Road In Stokes County. You need to visit her.

The East Surry Cardinal swim team brought home a conference win in Kernersville. They won their events including three relays. Roy Beth Kiser, daughter of Mike and Renee Cook Kiser, swam in the events. Go Cardinals.

Prayers for Brenda Oakley, she will have heart surgery on Feb. 6.

Surry County’s 15th Annual “In the Spirit of Dr. Martin L. King Jr.” present youth with the 2020 Youth Dreamer Award. Maya Hughes and Myles Moore were among this elite group.

I am proud of 4-Hers. They have worked for more than a year raising money to provide local fire departments with pet oxygen masks to save animals caught in house or barn fires. The kits come with small, medium and large masks and will fit animals from kitten/guinea pig size up to goat, lamb or foal size and of course all dogs and cats.

So far they have provided kits to King, Pinnacle, Sauratown, Shoals, Ararat, Walnut Cove, Danbury, Francisco, and Northeast Fire Departments. The 4-Hers will continue to work until they have provided kits to every dept in Stokes County and other close departments that are interested in having them. If you want to help with the remaining seven or so kits we need, feel free to give a donation to the 4-H office in Danbury. The 4-Hers look forward to completing this huge project.

The Rock House Ruritan Club is sponsoring a turkey shoot every Saturday night weather permitting. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the shooting starting at 6 p.m.

Rock House Ruritan Club’s Spring Vendor Sale will be April 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Please know that you can drop off food at the Westfield Grill for the Northern Stokes Food pantry any time, not just during food drives. They will make sure that it gets to the pantry.

Registration is opened for the second annual High 5 @ Hanging Rock State Park on April 4. Save the date. To register go to www.high5athangingrock.com They are offering a 10-mile run/hike or a 5-mile hike option this year. See the website for more details.

Special prayers for Alfred Dunkley, Angela Bowman, Dot Nunn, Nelda Goad, Rachel Blevins, Rita Beasley, Russel Brown, Berkley Rogers, Brad Martin, Buddy King, Francis Farmer, Carolyn Jessup, Marie Marshall, Penny Smith, Marie Jessup, Tommy and Audrey Tilley, Krista Simmons, Judy Inman, John Ray Lynch, Hickman Simmons, LH Manuel, Gerry Ann Smith, Hallie Hall, Leo Gravely, Lolene and Marion Vaden, Martha Moorefield and Trevella Collins.

Northern Stokes Food Pantry needs stuffing mix and Hamburger Helper

Pilot Mountain Outreach Center needs dry cereal, toiletries and paper products and peanut butter.

Sympathy goes to the Marion family. Mr. Jerry Thomas (Tommy) Marion, 78, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his home. Tommy was born on Oct. 29, 1941, to Jerry and Stella Marion.

Sympathy goes to the Gagnon family. Jack was in the Air Force with Gill. We have lots of great memories of Gill and his family. Gilles J. P. Gagnon, born on Oct. 5, 1942, in Limoges, Ontario, Canada, died on Jan. 23, 2020. Gill served four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War era.

By Jane Nunn Special to The News

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

