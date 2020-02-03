Art Matters is a weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area. For ticket information, contact The Surry Arts Council.

Friday

Valentine’s Craft at the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 3:30 p.m., $5. Join us to make a craft, play a game, and enjoy a sweet treat. Suitable for kids of all ages, all materials provided.

Community Chorus Rehearsal, Siamese Twins Exhibit, 6 p.m., Free. Come out and sing with us. The Community Chorus will be rehearsing for the Black History Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

Saturday

Black History Celebration, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 7 p.m., Free. The Community Chorus will open the show, followed by The Allen Boys, North Carolina’s only touring Sacred Steel band, in collaboration with Atiba Berkley, president of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, to present “African American Contributions to the Evolution of Music.”

Movies This Week

Bombshell (R) Sunday, Feb. 2, at 4 and 7 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. A group of women (Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, and Nicole Kidman) take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Nominated for three Academy Awards including Best Actress (Charlize Theron) and Best Supporting Actress (Margot Robbie).

Harriet (PG-13) Friday, Feb, 7, at 7 pm; Saturday, Feb, 8, at 4 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 9, at 4 and 7 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 10 and Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. each day. The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Ongoing Programs

Improv Troupe. If interested, contact Madeline Matanick at 336-786-7998 or madi@surryarts.org.

Kids Art (ages 5-10), Mondays, 4-5 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30 per month. From finger painting to portraiture, come explore the amazing world of art! Learn about shape, composition, color, and much more.

Drawing and Painting, (ages 11 and up), Monday, 5-6 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30. Class will dive into the basics of drawing and painting, focusing on perspective, color, and composition using pencil, pen, acrylic paint, and watercolors. A great class for students of all skill levels.

Special Friends Line Dance Class, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, free. Shelby Coleman leads this class for Special Friends to have fun and move.

Clogging Classes, Tuesdays, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Rhythmic Expression offers a variety of styles for all ages. Visit https://www.rhythmicexpressionclogging.com for additional information.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Flatfoot Dance Lessons, Thursdays, 4:30-5 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre Learn this fun, percussive traditional dance. This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons, Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. fiddle; 6:15-6:45 p.m., guitar, banjo, and mandolin; Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and instructor Jim Vipperman teaches and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Tickets Now on Sale For…

Almost, Maine, Friday, Feb, 14, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse, $20 Preferred/$15 Orchestra. A romantic comedy perfect for Valentine’s Day. Plan for dinner and a show with your Valentine Friday evening or wrap up the weekend with Sunday afternoon’s performance.

The Earls of Leicester Presented by Jerry Douglas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m.,

Historic Earle Theatre, $40-$65. The Earls of Leicester have discovered a kind of magic that, when harnessed, allows moments once relegated to memories to roar back to life. Winners of multiple IBMA awards including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Instrumental Group of the Year as well as individual awards.

The annual Arts Ball, Friday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Cross Creek Country Club, $75. All proceeds from the annual Arts Ball provide free cultural arts programming for the Surry County Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, and Millennium Charter Academy. Silent Auction, Seated Dinner, and Dancing – everyone is invited, black tie optional.

For additional information or to purchase tickets or register for classes, contact the Surry Arts Council at (336) 786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil/.

