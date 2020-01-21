Maude Morris celebrates 100th birthday

Maude Morris celebrates her 100th birthday recently in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church Dale Sands Photography

Surrounded by family and close friends, Maude Morris celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 11 in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church.

Born in Carroll County on Jan. 10, 1920, Maude is the last surviving child of Meiggs and Cora Willard. She is a lifelong resident of Mount Airy and was the loving wife of Howard Morris.

The family members state, “They raised their family in First Baptist Church and always put family first, including an extended family of many nieces and nephews who are still very special to her as she is to them.”

Her children, Louise Crusenberry, Martha Morgan and husband Kent, and Howard Morris and wife Tamoney, hosted the event along with their children and grandchildren. Special guests were sister-in-law Myrtle Morris and childhood friend Velma Simmons.

