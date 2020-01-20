Art Matters is a weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area. For ticket information, contact The Surry Arts Council.

Tuesday

Mount Airy Photography Club, Siamese Twins Exhibit, 7 p.m. Join Kenny Hooker and Hobart Jones as they explore topics of interest in digital photography. All experience levels are welcome. For inclusion on the email list, send email address to somersetva@aol.com.

Thursday

Brews and Brushes: Bee’s Knees. Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, 238 Market Street, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $30. Come create your own masterpiece. Complete step-by-step instructions with light tracings and all materials are provided. Come early and enjoy food and beverages available for purchase.

Saturday

Sam Bush: Historic Earle Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 Preferred/$65 Orchestra/$45 Balcony. Come see the “Father of Newgrass” right here in Mount Airy. Call the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 for tickets or for more information.

Movies This Week

Richard Jewell (R), Sunday, Jan. 19, at 4 and 7 p.m. each day; Monday, Jan. 20, and Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. each day. Directed by Clint Eastwood, and based on a true story, the film tells the story of security guard Richard Jewell who saved thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but was vilified by journalists and the press who falsely reported that he was a terrorist.

***

Little Women (PG) Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 26, at 4 and 7 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) reflects back on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. Also stars Emma Watson (Meg), Florence Pugh (Amy), Eliza Scanlen (Beth), Laura Dern (Marmee), Timothee Chalamet (Laurie), and Meryl Streep (Aunt March).

Ongoing Programs

Improv Troupe, second and fourth Sunday of each month, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse, free. Join Tyler Matanick for improv, inspiration and a whole lot of fun!

Golden Notes, a community chorus, Tuesdays, 10 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, free for Surry Arts Council members (annual membership $10). This recreational singing group welcomes visitors to listen or sing old favorites with them each week. They serve as ambassadors for the Arts Council singing in nursing homes, retirement centers and the local hospital. Led by Sylvia Lowry, a performer and retired music educator.

Special Friends Line Dance, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free. Come out and learn fun routines with the council’s artistic directors.

Clogging Classes, Tuesdays, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Various levels available, contact Surry Arts Council or www.rhythmicexpressionclogging.com for additional information.

Acrylic Painting, Tuesdays, 10/1-10/22, 1:30-2:30 p.m., SAC Photo Gallery, $30. A great class for artists of all skill levels, it will explore your personal painting style with one-on-one instruction in a relaxed, fun environment. Suitable for adults and teenagers.

Youth Acting Troupe: Everyone Gets Eaten by Sharks, Tuesdays, 9/10-11/5, 4-5 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse, $60. The Surry Arts Council Youth Acting Troupe meets for 8-10 week sessions to put together a one-act show with a public performance. If you’ve missed this one, keep an eye out for the next one starting in November!

Musical Theatre Acting Class, Tuesdays, 10/1-10/22, 5-6 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse, $30. This class is focused on acting while singing. We will work on how to tell a story through song. Perfect for working on audition skills or getting more comfortable singing in front of others! Suitable for ages 8 and up.

Line Dance, Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free for Surry Arts Council members (an annual membership costs $10. Come out and learn fun routines and get a low-impact workout. Led by Shelby Coleman.

Kids Art (ages 9-12), Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30 per month. From finger painting to portraiture, come explore the amazing world of art! All materials provided.

Drawing and Painting Class, Wednesdays, 10/2-10/23, 5-6 p.m., SAC Photo Gallery, $30. We will dive into the basics of drawing and painting, focusing on perspective, color, and composition. A great class for students of all skill levels, we will be using pencil, pen, acrylic paint, and watercolors. Suitable for ages 11 and up.

Free TAPS Youth Flat Foot Dance Lessons Thursday, 4:30-5 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Join instructor Shelby Coleman to learn this fun, percussive traditional dance. This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons on Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. for fiddle and mandolin lessons; 6:15-6:45 p.m. for guitar and banjo. Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and teacher Jim Vipperman instructs and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre, $8, which includes admission to the Andy Griffith Museum. WPAQ Merry-Go-Round is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation (second only to the Grand Ole Opry). Radio station WPAQ, 740 AM, produces this weekly live broadcast of local, regional, and national performers.

For additional information or to purchase tickets or register for classes, contact the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil.