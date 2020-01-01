Westfield News

Ruby Joyce “Granny” is doing well. She is now at Salemtowne for a couple of weeks for rehab and then she will move to a skilled nursing facility. She wanted to let everyone know the late Rev. Jack Joyce family celebrated 50 years of being together for Thanksgiving and the family will be out at Salemtowne for the 50th Christmas as well.

Hanging Rock State Park will be holding its annual First Hike of the Year. Join a ranger-led hike for your first hike of the New Year. We will hike 1.3 miles to the summit of Hanging Rock, where we will kick the new year off right. Please meet at the Hanging Rock trail head dressed appropriately for the weather. All will gather at the Visitor Center Parking Lot at the Hanging Rock trail head at 10:30 a.m. for the start.

Mycleta Burwell had grateful people at her table on Christmas Eve. Lots of good food and good fun.

Jack Nunn, Elsie Cartwright, Janie Sheppard and their families, and the late Tom and Lois Nunn family, celebrated Christmas at the home of Dr. Earl and Janie Sheppard on Christmas Day. A great family time with the spirit of Christmas.

Lolene and Marion Vaden are having some difficult times with health problems. Please say prayers for them. They were married 79 years ago on Dec. 29.

Chloe Sloop is hosting a blood drive through the American Red Cross, on Sunday, Jan. 5 at Westfield Baptist Church. This is due to the urgent need of blood at Christmas time. For appointments or questions call Chloe Sloop at 336-710-0123

Tuesday, Christmas Eve morning, members of Westfield VFD and their families distributed toys and other articles to the less fortunate children of our community. We would like to thank Family Dollar Store of Westfield for again partnering with us as a collection point – and for their donations – helping to make this annual Yuletide event a success.

Special prayers for Nelda Goad, Rachel Blevins, Rita Beasley, Russel Brown, Berkley Rogers, Brad Martin, Buddy King, Francis Farmer, Carolyn Jessup, Marie Marshall, Penny Smith, Marie Jessup, Tommy and Audrey Tilley, Krista Simmons, Judy Inman, John Ray Lynch, Hickman Simmons, LH Manuel, Gerry Ann Smith, Hallie Hall, Leo Gravely, Lolene and Marion Vaden, Martha Moorefield and Trevella Collins.

Northern Stokes Food Pantry needs stuffing mix and Hamburger Helper.

Pilot Mountain Outreach Center needs dry cereal, toiletries and paper products and peanut butter.

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

