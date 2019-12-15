Submissions to the community calendar need to be in writing and be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday for the event to be in that week’s Surry Scene. Be sure to include the full name and address of the event; the time, day and date of the event; and a contact phone number in case our staff has any questions. Information may be emailed to hope.payne@mtairynews.com or mtacalendar@mtairynews.com or mailed to: The Mount Airy News, 319 N. Renfro St., Mount Airy, NC 27030 or brought to the office in person.

Monday

• Salem United Methodist Church, 2591 Wards Gap Road in Mount Airy, invites all to their free open table community mean from 5 p.m until 6 p.m. Menu includes homemade vegetable soup, corn bread, and a homemade dessert. There will also be a free clothes closet.

Saturday

• Family Holiday Fun Day at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Family crafts, activities and memories. $5 per person, free for museum members. Call 336-786-4478 to register.

***

• Mountain View Baptist Church will hold “A Night in Bethlehem,” a live walk-through nativity from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Come walk the streets of Bethlehem and see the shepherds, angels, Magi, townspeople, and the manger. Enjoy soup and sandwich at the inn and a special treat as you leave, 8704 West Pine Street in Lowgap.

Sunday, Dec. 22

• White Plains Community Christmas Celebration, 2237 S. McKinny Road in Mount Airy, at 6 p.m. Join area church in special singing and worship. Refreshments and fellowship to follow.

Dec. 31

• NoonYear Celebration for Pre-K 11 a.m – noon at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Ring in the New Year early for the little ones. Enjoy music, dancing and snacks. Museum Members free; Non-members $5 per participant

***

• Pajama-Rama New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. A family friendly (and comfortable!) way to ring in the New Year and to watch the sixth annual Sheriff’s Badge Raising includes llamas, games, snacks, balloon drop, crafts, music and badge raising. Museum Members free; Non-members $5 per participant

Ongoing music events

• There will be a talking drum circle at Cousin Emma’s B&B located at 501 South Main Street on the first Sunday of every month. The event will have a prompt start at 2 p.m. and will end at 3:30 p.m. Participants can bring their own drum if they like. This event is for ages 12 and up. For more information call 336-756-5656.

• Friday Night Jam, Lambsburg Community Center, Lambsburg, Virginia, every Friday from 7-10 p.m. Food, Music, Fellowship. Musicians needed. For more info, call 336-648-2078.

• The Lowgap Community Center hosts a jam session the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

• Jam sessions will be held every Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat, Virginia. Jammers of all skill levels are invited to attend. Enjoy a night of fun, food, friends and fellowship while hearing bluegrass, old-time, country and gospel music. Admission is free. For more information, call Mary Dellenback Hill at 276-251-9906.

• The Beulah Ruritan Club hosts bands most Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For more information on the music schedule and activities of the club, visit the group’s Facebook page, Beulah Ruritan Club.

• Community Drum Circle each Sunday at 3 p.m. Central Park in King. Open to everyone. No experience necessary. Extra drums are available for use. No alcohol . Weather update or additional info can be found on Facebook. Search Pinnacle Drum Circle email: pinnacledrumcircle@yahoo.com or phone 336-368-3866.

Ongoing kids activities

• The Dobson Community Library, 113 S. Crutchfield St., has story time each Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. They read a book, do a craft, color, sing and dance and have fun while learning. Those attending should feel free to stay longer and play with the toys and children’s computer.

• Storybook Museum is held at 10:30 a.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., for fun and fantasy as it explores history and nature through books, activities and more. This free program is intended for preschool-age children. For more information, call 786-4478 or access www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

Ongoing veterans events

• Town & Country Restaurant in King, will have a veterans coffee event on the fourth Thursday of each month from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. To learn more about Trellis Supportive Care’s veterans outreach programs, contact Don Timmons at 336-331-1309.

• VFW Post 2019 will meet the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park.

• The Claude E. Hooker VFW Post 2019 Ladies Auxiliary will meet the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veterans Park.

• The Marine Corps League of Surry County Detachment 1322 meets the second Tuesday of each month at First Baptist Church of Mount Airy at 7 p.m. All former Marines and FMF Navy corpsmen/chaplains are welcome. Call Bob King at 719-2250 for more information.

• Mount Airy American Legion Post 123 and Ladies Auxiliary meets the second Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call 755-3100.

• Disabled American Veterans holds monthly meetings every third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the DAV office, 767 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy, at Veterans Park. For more information, call 789-0328.

• The American Legion Riders have monthly meetings the last Tuesday of each month at Veterans Park. For more information, call Gary Willard at 345-7388.

• Pilot Mountain VFW and Ladies Auxiliary members meet the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post Home on N.C. 268. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and is followed by finger food.

• The DAV and Auxiliary meet every third Tuesday of the month at the Chapter House in Veterans Park in Mount Air. The meal starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

• Sons of American Legion meet fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Club/political meetings

• Mount Airy Lady Lions Club’s annual fundraiser for scholarships to Surry Community College is a triple cash “give away” for a $1 donation per ticket. Donations and tickets can be obtained from any Lady Lion member or from Woodruff Accounting Agency, 1600 S. Andy Griffith Pkwy., Mount Airy or call 336-786-8549.

• The N.A.A.C.P. meets on the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at J.J. Jones Resource Center, Jones School Road. Everyone is invited.

• The Surry County Beekeepers Association meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the North Carolina Cooperative Extension office in Dobson. For more information, call 352-5751.

• The Siloam Extension and Community Association Club meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Siloam Baptist Church for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Surry County Republican Party meets the first Tuesday of each month. For more information regarding location or specifics of each meeting, refer to the group’s website at www.surrycountygop.com.

• The Salem Fork Extension and Community Association Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Beulah Extension and Community Association Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Beulah Ruritan Building for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Photography Club meets on the third Tuesday of every month. Each meeting will have a brief presentation, addressing areas in which the group members have expressed an interest. Following the discussion, there will be an opportunity for questions on the presentation or other topics. There also will be time to show photographs. Email to be placed on the email list for meeting information and topics, Robert Merritt at merritt.rob@gmail.com or Hobart Jones at summersetva@aol.com, or call Hobart Jones at 710-0139. Meetings take place in the downstairs classroom of the Andy Griffith Playhouse at 7 p.m.

• The J.E.B. Stuart Camp 1598 Sons of Confederate Veterans meets the fourth Tuesday of each month with dinner at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. at the Lantern Restaurant in Dobson. Programs are related to the war between the States and are geared toward historical preservation. For more information, call Gary Snow at 756-0620.

• The Plaid Cloth Literary Society meets every second Wednesday of the month at noon to share the love of reading in the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History on the second floor in the library. Light refreshments are served. Call the museum at 786-4478 for more information.

• Copeland Seniors meet the second Wednesday of each month at the Copeland Ruritan Building, across from Copeland School, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a covered-dish meal.

• The Dobson Early Birds Extension and Community Association Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy meets the first and third Thursday of the month at RidgeCrest Retirement and Assisted Living Community, 1000 Ridgecrest Lane, Mount Airy. The meal starts at 5:30 p.m., with meeting at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Bruce Arnold, president, at 719-0063.

• New MOMS (Mothers of Many Seasons) Ministry, open to area ladies and their children, starts Thursday. The group meets the first and third Thursdays monthly from 9 to 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church, 430 Rockford Road, Dobson. For more information, contact momsministrysbc@gmail.com or 374-4419.

• The Pilot Mountain Achievers Extension and Community Association Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 9:15 a.m. at the Armfield Civic Center for a program and fellowship. For more information, call the N.C. Cooperative Extension at 401-8025.

• The Wings of Glory Christian Bikers Ministry will meet the first Friday night of each month at the Lantern in Dobson at 6 p.m. For more information, call Tommy Freeman at 648-1566.

• Mount Airy Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at Golden Corral in Mount Airy. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.