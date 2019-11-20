Westfield News

Happy Thanksgiving!

Pancakes with Santa — Saint Nick is stopping by to have breakfast at Double Creek Volunteer Fire department Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. Pictures with Santa (4 X 6) will be $5 and can be picked up that day. This free event but will accept donations. Everyone welcome.

Happy Birthday to RW Jessup! He celebrated his birthday on Nov. 19. RW’s son, Mike, would like to say “Happy birthday, Dad!”

Melinda Cartwright had a Weekend getaway to New York City with her son, Luke, and niece, Kaley White. It was the first time Luke and Kaley had visited New York City. We toured the downtown 911 memorial, walked and shopped time square, trying the New Yorl pizza and New York hot dogs, also toured the Empire State Building, attended a live Broadway show, went to top of World Trade Center, rode the ferry to see Statue of Liberty and then on the last day we rode a horse and buggy through the beautifully fall-colored Central Park.

Whitney Humphries and her friend Chris had a chicken stew for family, friends and neighbors at her home in Walnut Cove Saturday evening. Janice Lawson took her friends, Sue Sizemore and Ouida Linkous, to enjoy the food and good time with everyone. James and Jenny Jessup came all the way from Tennessee to be with family. Mary and Kevin King and Lisa and Jerry Chilton came also.

The Rock House Ruritan Club is sponsoring a turkey shoot every Saturday night weather permitting. The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the shooting starting at 6 p.m.

North Stokes class of ‘90 is having a 30-year reunion next spring. Get in touch with a member of that class if you would like to help.

Christmas by Lamplight at Horne Creek Farms is Dec. 5 and Dec. 6. Reservations and advance payment required. Reserve your ticket by calling 336-325-2298.

“The Hanging of the Greens” will be Sunday, Dec. 1 during the 11 a.m. Worship Service at Brown Mountain Baptist Church.

There will be a Christmas Song Service in lieu of normal Worship Service Sunday, Dec. 22 at Brown Mountain Baptist Church.

Brown Mountain Baptist Church will hold it Christmas Play Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Westfield Baptist Church is having its Hanging of the Greens Service Sunday, Dece. 1 at 8:30 a.m. with coffee fellowship at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. No 11 a.m. Worship Service that Sunday.

The Christmas Cantata at Westfield Baptist will be Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. It will include the Adult and Children’s Choirs. They will preform Messiah (Heaven’s Glory). Bring a small dessert to share following performance.

Christmas Day Service at Westfield Baptist will be Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

Rayford Jessup’s birthday was Sunday, Dec. 17. Marie Jessup, Rayford’s wife, was at church Sunday. She still can’t see, but she is a blessing!

Special prayers for Berkley Rogers, Jimmy Jessup, Brad Martin, Buddy King, Helen Boyd, Francis Farmer, Carolyn Jessup, Marie Marshall, Penny Smith, Marie Jessup, Tommy and Audrey Tilley, Krista Simmons, Judy Inman, John Ray Lynch, Hickman Simmons, LH Manuel, Gerry Ann Smith, Hallie Hall, Leo Gravely, Lolene and Marion Vaden, Martha Moorefield and Trevella Collins.

Archie’s Spangler of Collinstown passed away Thursday, Nov. 14. Archie was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Northern Stokes Food Pantry needs stuffing mix.

Pilot Mountain Outreach Center needs dry cereal, Toiletries and paper products and peanut butter.

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

