Westfield News

The Help Us Help Others Thanksgiving Food Drive is underway at Westfield Grill.

Help us fill the shelves of the Northern Stokes Food Pantry before Thanksgiving. We will be accepting in-date canned goods at Westfield Grill now until Nov. 23. By helping us help others you will get a chance to win a Thanksgiving Dinner on us.

For every five cans of in-date food you donate you get a chance in the drawing for a Thanksgiving Meal (turkey plus all the fixings – along with cooking instructions). The drawing will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, after the last donation is in.

Christmas by Lamplight is at Horne Creek Farms on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6, but advance payment is required. Reserve your ticket by calling 336-325-2298.

The Knot Brothers will be playing at Hilda’s Place in Pilot Mountain Nov. 15.

Rock House Ruritan Club is having a vendors sale Saturday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They have room for four more vendors. Call Mary Romine or Nancy Speaks.

There will be a Community Thanksgiving Celebration at Westfield Friends Meeting Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m. Family, friends, and neighbors are invited.

We’re getting excited about Soup In A Bowl! The 2019 event is less than a month away. Being held at Hanging Rock State Park on Nov. 23.

There will be a Bazaar/Chicken Stew on Nov. 23 at Brown Mountain Baptist Church hosted by the WMU. The bazaar opens at 10 a.m. and the chicken stew will be ready at noon.

There is a weekly Turkey Shoot at Rock House Ruritan Club on Saturdays at 6 p.m. They would love for you to come out and enjoy the food and the shoot.

Green represents renewal, new life, freshness and rebirth. Plants such as pine, fir, holly, ivy, and mistletoe are called evergreens because they do not die. Advent is the season of preparation for the ever-coming Christ, God’s gift to us of renewal and transformation. Come see The Hanging of the Greens on Sunday, Dec. 1, during the 11 a.m. Worship Service at Brown Mountain Baptist Church.

Westfield Baptist Church is having its Hanging of the Greens Service Sunday, Dec. 1, at 8:30 a.m. Coffee fellowship is at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. No 11 a.m. Worship Service that Sunday.

Brown Mountain Baptist Church will hold their Christmas Play Sunday, Dec. 8.

The Christmas Cantata at Westfield Baptist will be Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. It will include the Adult and Children’s Choirs. They will preform Messiah (Heaven’s Glory). Bring a small dessert to share following performance.

Christmas Day Service at Westfield Baptist will be Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m.

This annual event hosted by the Stokes County Arts Council is a fundraiser for the three local food banks around the holidays.

It is with great sadness Sauratown Fire Department announces the passing of our brother and friend Johnny Bennett. Johnny was a member of the Sauratown Fire Department for more than 40 years. Please keep his family as well as our fire department family in your prayers. He will be greatly missed.

Marie Jessup is at Universal Health Care. If you would like to send her a card the address is: 115 White Road, King, NC 27021.

Special prayers for: Berkley Rogers, Jimmy Jessup, Brad Martin, Buddy King, Helen Boyd, Francis Farmer, Carolyn Jessup, Marie Marshall, Penny Smith, Marie Jessup, Shelia Wright, Tommy and Audrey Tilley, Krista Simmons, Judy Inman, John Ray Lynch, Hickman Simmons, Ricky Tucker, LH Manuel, Gerry Ann Smith, Hallie Hall, Leo Gravely, Lolene and Marion Vaden, Martha Moorefield and Trevella Collins.

Northern Stokes Food Pantry needs stuffing mix.

Pilot Mountain Outreach Center needs dry cereal, toiletries and paper products and peanut butter.

By Jane Nunn Special to The News

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.